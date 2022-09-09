TripAdd announces acquisition of Lithuanian chatbot innovator, Eddy Travels

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdd, an ancillary service provider within the Blue Ribbon Bags Group, completed its multi-million dollar acquisition of Eddy Travels. The Blue Ribbon Bags Group plans to leverage their existing relationship with over 300 OTAs to promote the innovative TripAdd solution as well as Eddy Travels' A.I. powered chatbot.

TripAdd will function as an embedded white label marketplace for ancillary vendors & travel providers. TripAdd will be using real-time machine learning technology to optimize bundles of 3rd party ancillary services by using customer data points. Eddy Travels' machine learning expertise will enhance TripAdd's capabilities and provide a better user & travel experience within the TripAdd ecosystem.

Several travel vendors have agreed to provide discounted pricing to TripAdd so partners can offer value added services to their customers. Partners that include TripAdd in their booking flows will gain access to an ever-growing vault of ancillary products, along with receiving real-time intelligence from the TripAdd Partner Dashboard.

Eddy Travels will continue to operate its travel focused chatbot and will rebrand its assistant as 'EddyAI'. Eddy AI's assistant uses machine learning technology for natural language understanding and personalization. The AI assistant processes user messages and answers the most common customer questions instantly.

Edmundas Balčikonis, Co-Founder and CEO at Eddy Travels commented, "The whole Eddy Travels team is super excited to join the TripAdd family. We have been partnering with the TripAdd Team from the US for a while and working together has been great. With all the exciting opportunities in the travel industry, the time is perfect for a merger. We are eager to help the travel industry recover with TripAdd ancillary marketplace and AI assistant technology under the new Eddy AI brand."

"We're extremely excited to bring the Eddy Travels Team onboard. Their expertise in machine learning and language processing brings a huge boost to our Development Team," said CEO of Blue Ribbon Bags and TripAdd, Gabriel Menkin. He added, "With this partnership and introduction of TripAdd, we're better positioned to provide the best in class service providers to our customers."

About Blue Ribbon Bags: Blue Ribbon Bags ("BRB") is the world's leading lost luggage tracking service. For only $5, BRB tracks and expedites the return of luggage lost by airlines. If the luggage cannot be returned to the passenger within 96 hours, BRB will provide the passenger with a satisfaction guarantee of $1,000. BRB covers every flight, everywhere in the world and sells it services in 90+ countries through OTAs, TMCs, airlines, travel insurance providers and credit cards.

About TripAdd: TripAdd is a digital marketplace for all things travel. TripAdd sources thousands of offers from some of the world's largest travel companies. Based on the customers trip details TripAdd selects the best product offers and combines them into personalized discounted travel bundles. Travel products such as tours, flight care, e-visa and much are more are included in bundles provided by TripAdd.

About Eddy Travels: Eddy Travels is an artificial intelligence powered travel assistant with voice understanding that allows people to plan their trips in minutes. Travelers can send a text or voice message to Eddy Travels assistant and get personalized suggestions for the best flights, hotels, car rentals and other travel-related services instantly. The digital assistant is available on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Viber, Slack, Line and WhatsApp. Over 4 million people worldwide have already used the Eddy Travels Assistant to receive product offers and FAQ answers in seconds.

