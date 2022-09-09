Megatel Homes Announces Close-Out of Single-Family Residential Development Near Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megatel Homes , one of the largest private homebuilders in the country, today announced that the company has closed out the development of Grayhawk, a 169-lot community of single-family homes in the Dallas suburb of Forney, Texas.

Ranging in size from 1,983 square feet to 2,608 square feet, homes in the community were most recently priced between $430,000 and $464,000.

Megatel's Grayhawk community is located in Kaufman County, which was the fastest-growing county in the nation between 2020 and 2021, as reported by U.S News & World Reports. Residents are migrating to Forney in response to the thriving job market, highly rated education system, and housing affordability. The city enjoys a wide array of job opportunities in the technology, engineering, and healthcare sectors. Niche.com, a website that rates cities and schools, cites Forney as one of the best suburbs in Texas in which to buy a home and it holds an "A" rating in diversity and schooling. According to Opendoor, an online company that sells residential real estate, in 2022 Forney ranked as the 8th "hottest" suburb for homebuyers in the United States. Homebuyers across the country are relocating to this growing Dallas suburb at an exponential rate.

"Forney has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years," said Zach Ipour, co-founder. "This Dallas suburb offers an abundance of opportunity in both the employment and housing sectors. We look forward to continued success in Forney from new home sales in our upcoming Bellagio lagoon community."

Megatel Homes is currently developing their highly anticipated lagoon community, Bellagio, in Forney. This revolutionary concept in the housing industry will combine residential living with resort-style amenities. The new community will feature a massive manmade lagoon with white sand beaches, a swim-up bar, and an expansive entertainment district.

"Megatel prides itself on applying innovative thinking to offer new developments that enhance the quality of life for the modern homebuyer without compromising affordability," explained Ipour. "We are excited to introduce this new residential development style to the city of Forney."

