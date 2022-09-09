Hawkeye Systems terminates Letter of Intent to Acquire Blue Gold International Limited

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTC-QB: HWKE)

Hawkeye has terminated the LOI with Blue Gold International Limited due to the inability to get to agreement on closing conditions. Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems Inc., stated "We like the underlying value of the gold asset Blue Gold represents, unfortunately we could not reach terms that would be acceptable to our existing shareholders. While we are disappointed in this outcome, we are very actively pursuing other strategic alternatives."

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company which has focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company has made the decision in the current environment to seek out alternative opportunities while we continue to wind up our existing PPE business.

About Blue Gold International Limited

Blue Gold International Limited is an owner and operator of long-life gold mines which it is developing into high quality and sustainable producers of gold. Growth, sustainable development, and transparency are at the heart of the company's established business practices for growth and consolidation within Africa.

