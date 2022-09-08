SessionGuardian Raises $3M in Seed Funding to Extend Security Controls to the Individual in a Work-from-Anywhere World

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SessionGuardian, the leader in identity access control and authentication for hybrid teams working with highly sensitive data, today announced $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Phase 2 Investments , who was part of the first investor group of financing for Securonix in 2017. Robin Hood Ventures and Ben Franklin Technology Partners also participated. The funds will be used to expand sales, accelerate go-to-market efforts for SessionGuardian Browser, and deliver new product enhancements to meet the growing market need for SessionGuardian-level security.

"This successful round marks the next chapter for SessionGuardian. Our team is doubling down on product enhancements and sales for our browser-based and virtual machine security solutions. We are thrilled to share the power of SessionGuardian and expand our product's reach in the market," says Jordan Ellington, founder and CEO of SessionGuardian.

Over the past few years, SessionGuardian's technology has addressed the rise in remote-work and third-party risks by flexing to the way people and organizations want to work. In today's work-from-anywhere world, SessionGuardian continues to enhance security controls across identity vulnerable access points and creates the best solution for complex organizations looking for unified security across VDI and browser technology.

Investor Quotes

"Current cybersecurity technology ends at the device and SessionGuardian's solution extends security to the individual with minimal friction or loss of personal privacy," says George Marks, Managing Partner at Phase 2 Investments. "The SessionGuardian team is well positioned to have a major impact on everyone's personal information security needs, and we're proud to be part of their journey."

"SessionGuardian's tools are impressive examples of much needed remote work security technology," said Jon Beschen, investment director at Ben Franklin Technology Partners. "As their sophisticated and innovative solutions truly stand out among the competition, we're proud to be part of their growth."

About SessionGuardian

SessionGuardian's cybersecurity solutions protect sensitive assets from data theft by ensuring only authorized users access the data. As the new standard for access control and authorization, SessionGuardian's technology secures hybrid teams and third parties, who access highly sensitive information. Only SessionGuardian provides total assurance that the person in front of the data is who they say they are. SessionGuardian pioneered the development of continuous identity verification technology and provides a preemptive, zero-trust approach to cybersecurity.

www.SessionGuardian.com

