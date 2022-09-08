Rumble Takes On Traditional Media Outlets With New 'Rumble Exclusives' Livestreaming Lineup

'Rumble Exclusives' will challenge the status quo by delivering independent content premised on creative independence while empowering audiences to have a two-way dialogue with creators

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video sharing platform, announced plans to launch 'Rumble Exclusives,' an innovative livestreaming lineup featuring independent creators and a two-way dialogue with their audiences.

In the coming months, the company plans to sign top-tier creative talent to fill a daily lineup of livestreams leveraging the Rumble platform and Rumble's community-based subscription platform, Locals. The first daily livestream, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, will start later this month. The programs will consist of a livestreamed show on Rumble.com followed by a live two-way dialogue on Locals, between the creator and their subscribing audience on Locals.com. The two-way dialogue represents a major step forward for how media is consumed by empowering audiences to ask questions and for creators to defend their views, as opposed to the traditional one-way media approach.

"The writing is on the wall for the credibility of corporate media," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Everyone in the world should have access to unfiltered content, raw opinion, and more importantly, should be able to engage in a two-way dialogue with truly independent creators," he continued. "For too long, we have been at the mercy of corporate narratives. At Rumble and Locals, we firmly believe that independent creators will unshackle audiences from these narratives and allow everyone to reach their own unbiased and educated conclusions."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. In December 2021, the company announced the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

