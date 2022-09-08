Keeper Security Launches Upgraded MSP Platform

New product enhancements equip partners with powerful solutions to seamlessly manage IT and security

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge and FedRAMP Authorized cybersecurity software, today released an upgraded KeeperMSP platform that offers robust security and compliance solutions through an expanded portfolio of Keeper zero-trust security capabilities. These new market-leading features will help Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners oversee security and compliance for their customer base in an increasingly challenging threat landscape.

The platform enhancements include powerful add-on features and products that offer a broad range of new solutions for MSPs, including: Advanced Reporting & Alerts (ARAM) Module ; BreachWatch® ; Compliance Reporting ; KeeperChat® ; Secure File Storage ; Keeper Secrets Manager and Keeper Connection Manager.

"At Keeper Security, we are committed to providing our MSP partners with the cutting-edge tools they need to achieve robust security and compliance for their internal users and the customers they support," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "With the upgrades to KeeperMSP, we are equipping partners with powerful new features that support a zero-trust security model for maximum protection. MSPs can now offer even more Keeper features to their users and managed companies to help detect threats and prevent attacks."

Security and compliance capabilities included in Keeper's upgraded MSP platform include:

Advanced Reporting & Alerts (ARAM) Module , which empowers InfoSec administrators to monitor more than 100 different security and activity-related event types via customizable reports, real-time notifications and seamless integration into any third-party SIEM solution.



BreachWatch® , which continuously scans the dark web and receives alerts on compromised passwords to take immediate action for preventing an account takeover attack.



Compliance Reporting that provides on-demand visibility of access permissions for the organization's credentials and secrets, and supports audits for Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) and other industry regulations that require access-control monitoring and event auditing.



KeeperChat® , which enables secure, ephemeral messaging across employee devices with the world's most secure messaging solution, protecting communications with end-to-end encryption.



Secure File Storage that taps into Keeper's zero-knowledge encryption to put secure file storage, retrieval and decryption privileges in the hands of approved users only.



Keeper Secrets Manager , which secures your environment and eliminates secrets sprawl by removing hard-coded credentials from your source code, config files and CI/CD systems.

Keeper Connection Manager , which provides DevOps and IT teams with effortless access to RDP, SSH and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser.

The upgraded Keeper MSP platform offers new revenue opportunities and competitive differentiation for users. The market-leading, differentiated features and bundling options will help MSPs keep pace in the ever-changing cybersecurity industry.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks, while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, FIPS 140-2 validated and FedRAMP Authorized. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

