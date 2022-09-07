"What We Do in The Shadows" to Take a Bite Out of Emmy Awards for Comedy

Better Call Saul and Euphoria Most Searched for Dramas

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the most searched for Emmy-nominated TV shows by state. With only a week before the awards, premiering on September 12, vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows has emerged as the most searched for comedy in the last month, leading in 39 out of 50 states.

Top TV Comedy in Each State, One Week before Emmy Awards (PRNewswire)

In the race for Best Drama, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul and the dreamy coming-of-age drama Euphoria are in a tight race, with Better Call Saul barely taking the lead as the top show in 27 of 50 states. Both shows are predicted to walk away with awards in multiple categories.

Other highlights from the research include:

One month before the Emmy Awards, What We Do in the Shadows dominates Google search in 39 out of 50 states, Ted Lasso trailing behind with 7 states, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary with three states, and Only Murders In the Building with one state.

Data shows that in 2022, Euphoria is the most searched for drama in Bible-Belt states like Alabama , Arkansas , Georgia , Kansas and Texas .

Despite the recency and viral nature of Netflix's Stranger Things, the show did not appear as a top result in any of the 50 states.

The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top Emmy-nominated comedies and dramas, according to Google search volumes when users search for the show's name and where it is streaming. The programs are then ranked by Share of Search.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Emmy Nominated Shows

State DRAMATIC SERIES COMEDY SERIES

1 Month Before Emmys 2022 Data 1 Month Before Emmys 2022 Data Alabama Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Alaska Better Call Saul Better Call Saul Abbot Elementary Ted Lasso Arizona Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Arkansas Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso California Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Colorado Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Connecticut Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Delaware Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Florida Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Georgia Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Hawaii Better Call Saul Better Call Saul Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Idaho Better Call Saul Euphoria Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Illinois Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Indiana Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Iowa Better Call Saul Euphoria Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Kansas Better Call Saul Euphoria Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Kentucky Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Louisiana Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Maine Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Maryland Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Massachusetts Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Michigan Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Minnesota Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Mississippi Better Call Saul Euphoria Abbott Elementary Ted Lasso Missouri Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Montana Better Call Saul Euphoria Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Nebraska Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Nevada Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso New Hampshire Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso New Jersey Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso New Mexico Better Call Saul Better Call Saul Ted Lasso Ted Lasso New York Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso North Carolina Better Call Saul Euphoria Ted Lasso Ted Lasso North Dakota Better Call Saul Euphoria Abbott Elementary Ted Lasso Ohio Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Oklahoma Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Oregon Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Pennsylvania Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Rhode Island Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso South Carolina Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso South Dakota Better Call Saul Euphoria Only Murders in The Building Ted Lasso Tennessee Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Texas Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Utah Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Vermont Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Virginia Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Washington Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso West Virginia Better Call Saul Euphoria WWDITS Ted Lasso Wisconsin Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso Wyoming Better Call Saul Better Call Saul WWDITS Ted Lasso

About Share of Search

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.

About MyTelescope

My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

