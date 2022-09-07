Canon Launches Five Versatile 4K Camcorders

Get your shot and tell your story, thanks to the XA65/XA60, XA75/XA70, and VIXIA HF G70 camcorders

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of four professional camcorders – the XA65, XA60, XA75, and XA70 – alongside the VIXIA HF G70 camcorder. The new camcorders are suited to a wide range of uses, including documentary, corporate events, and education. Capable of capturing amazing 4K quality content and HD UVC Streaming via USB-Ci, with advanced autofocus and face detection functionality, these models offer excellent performance. All of them enable MP4 and On-Screen Display (OSD) recording, while the four professional camcorders feature XF-AVC recording to support broadcast applications. Additionally, Canon has announced a firmware update for the XF605 camcorder.

High-Quality 4K Capture

With Canon's line-up of compact camcorders, content creators can easily capture stunning 4K footage in multiple scenarios. Powered with the DIGIC DV6 image processor and leveraging the 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor and 1.0-inch type CMOS sensor, respectively, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 are capable of shooting 4K UHD and Full HD images using oversampling for superb HD quality, making them perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios. When coupled with Canon's intelligent optical design, these camcorders offer impressive zoom functionality in a lightweight body. Achieving a 35mm equivalent focal length, the XA65/XA60 offer a 20x optical zoom and the XA75/XA70 a 15x zoom. All professional models support 40x digital zoom, which extends to 800x in the XA65/XA60 and 600x in the XA75/XA70. These models are also designed to improve operability with a new, large 3.5 inch Touch Panel LCD Monitor and high-resolution Ocular EVF with impeccable video capabilities.

Precision Focus, Steady Footage

With Canon's precision AF systems, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 help content creators lock onto their subjects and easily follow the action. Featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF, the XA75/XA70 models are capable of fast and accurate focusing, which couples with the Dual Pixel focus guide to help make manually focusing on a subject easy. The XA65/XA60 line-up employs an advanced Hybrid AF system for precise focusing even in low light situations. All offer adjustable focusing speeds for either fast or smooth AF, which can also be controlled via the 3.5 inch LCD display, enabling operators to easily set the focus by touching a single AF point. For excellent accuracy and convenience, especially in busy environments where operators need to keep a subject in shot, Face Detection AF and Face Tracking are available. All feature manual focus, which can be set either by the focus/zoom ring, or the control ring on the lens of the XA75/XA70. Employing 5-axis image stabilization, these models capture steady, virtually shake-free footage.

Versatile Recording Formats

Featuring a range of flexible recording options, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 can seamlessly fit into multiple professional workflows. With a host of specialist recording options, including Slow and Fast Motion, on-screen display recording, which embeds the date and time into the video image, and an infrared mode to capture footage in the dark, these camcorders can be used for a wide range of use cases. They can also be easily integrated into a multi-camera setup thanks to the custom picture menu, allowing users to color match footage with other Canon cameras. For professional sound capture, the XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 have two XLR audio inputs and 4-channel linear PCM to set the recording level and input sensitivity.

New to the XA and VIXIA Series of camcorders, OSD recording embeds date, time, timecode and other data into your original camera files, effectively "time stamping" the information into each frame of video, a requirement for legal and law enforcement videographers.

Enhanced Connectivity Options

Canon's new professional camcorders offer a range of connectivity options to enable simple and fast transmission of high-resolution video. The XA65/XA60 and XA75/XA70 can stream HD video in UVC via USB-Ci through a compatible PC – great for education or houses of worship which increasingly offer both in-person and virtual services. All models feature HDMI output and simultaneous backup and relay recording via dual SD cards, with the XA65 and XA75 offering an additional 3G-SDI output.

Unlock Your Inner Filmmaker

Designed for aspiring filmmakers and documentarians, the VIXIA HF G70 is a multi-functional camcorder delivering professional capabilities in an easy-to-use form factor so they can shoot like a pro. Utilizing a 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor and high-quality 20x Zoom lens, this camcorder captures 4K UHD video in MP4 and oversampled HD footage for impeccable video resolution. HDMI and USB-C output enable users to turn the VIXIA HF G70 into a web camera for high-quality video calls and sharing content online. Additional scene modes are also available, including night mode, on-screen display recording, and audio scene mode, which adds sound recording that is tuned to the shooting environment.

XF605 Firmware Update

Canon has also added a firmware update for the XF605 camcorder in response to feedback and requests from users. The firmware v1.0.1.1 offers greater efficiency for broadcasters, and more versatile shooting options for content creators using the XF605 – a professional broadcast camera designed for solo shooters.

To meet the growing demand for remote and live production, this latest firmware update adds Canon's XC protocol, enabling the XF605 to work alongside other compatible Canon products within a multi-camera system. Combining the excellent performance of the camera with advanced network technologies, broadcasters can seamlessly integrate the XF605 into their setup and control the ISO, aperture, Custom Picture, and AF of all cameras from a single point. The v1.0.1.1 firmware also introduces a new 4K Intra 60P/50P recording option alongside XF-AVC Intra 410Mbps, creating a lightweight, high-quality codec that helps to minimize storage costs.

Powered by Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF, users can now enjoy the benefit of Face and Eye Detection AF and tracking in both fast and slow-motion shooting, perfect for capturing fast-paced action. For even more options, the firmware now also adds support for vertical shooting – a feature first seen in the EOS C70. This feature is great for digital signage, where content creators need to capture 4K content in a portrait format. For simple operation in vertical shooting mode, the monitor and on-screen menu change orientation.

A camcorder designed for single operators and streamlined crews, such as on-the-ground broadcasting, the v1.0.1.1 firmware gives operators the ability to monitor all four audio channels in the on-screen meter display. Users can now select assignable button 11 as the record button – ideal for those shooting on a tripod or in a vertical orientation. Also added is a feature that retains the selected shooting mode while switching from standard to Slow and Fast shooting.

Responding to feedback from customers and end users and the broader adoption of multi-camera setups for live and remote production, this firmware levels up the performance of the XF605 and enables it to be easily integrated into multi-camera setup.

The Canon XF605 firmware update v1.0.1.1 is currently available for download.

Canon XA75/XA70 Key Features:

1.0-inch type CMOS Sensor and DIGIC DV6 Processor for 4K UHD recording

15x optical zoom with 40x digital zoom

DUAL Pixel CMOS AF and face tracking

OSD Recording

Dual XLR audio input with 4ch audio recording.

Infra-Red Shooting Support

USB Video Class (UVC) Support i

3G-SDI (XA75 only) and HDMI output

Canon XA65/XA60 Key Features:

1/2.3-inch type CMOS Sensor and DIGIC DV6 Processor for 4K UHD recording

20x optical zoom with 40x digital zoom

OSD Recording

Dual XLR audio input with 4ch audio recording.

Infra-Red Shooting Support

USB Video Class (UVC) Support i

3G-SDI (XA65 only) and HDMI Output

Canon VIXIA HF G70 Key Features:

4K UHD 1/2.3-inch type CMOS sensor

High Quality 20x Zoom Lens

OSD Recording

USB-C Output for Streaming

Hybrid AF

Oversampled HD Processing

USB Video Class (UVC) Supporti

Price & Availability

The Canon XA75 and XA70 professional camcorders are both scheduled to be available in November 2022 for an estimated retail price of $2,999.00 and $2,499.00 respectively. ii

The Canon XA65 and XA60 professional camcorders are both scheduled to be available in October 2022 for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00 and $1,799.00 respectively.ii

The Canon VIXIA HF G70 prosumer camcorder is scheduled to be available in October 2022 for an estimated retail price of $1,249.00.ii

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

i Audio output not supported via USB-C.

ii Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

