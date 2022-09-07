Calumet 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet", "we") today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/calumet or at www.calumetspecialty.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 203-4784.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

