Wolters Kluwer Expands Its International Arbitration Content through Gary Born Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced an expansion of Kluwer Arbitration's partnership with Gary Born's "International Commercial Arbitration." The expanded partnership provides readers with periodically updated authoritative commentary on all aspects of the international commercial arbitration process. The updated content will be available exclusively to Kluwer Arbitration subscribers.

Gary Born's "International Commercial Arbitration" is a three-volume, authoritative 4,250-page treatise, which includes comprehensive commentary and analysis on all aspects of the international commercial arbitration process with references to more than 20,000 cases. It is the preeminent work on international arbitration and is relied upon by leading national courts, as well as arbitral tribunals, around the world. The treatise is the go-to resource for practitioners and academics to access a wide range of content and topics within the field of arbitration. Born's latest update provides users with access to content covering important developments in legislative, judicial, and arbitral authorities, which will be updated annually between new editions.

"Kluwer Arbitration provides practitioners and academics in the field with unparalleled industry information, and we focus on ensuring our customers receive the latest and most up-to-date content in order to provide the best results for their clients," said Gwen de Vries, Director of Content and Market Development for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Through our continued partnership with Gary Born, we look forward to providing users with his valuable and latest insights."

The treatise's latest edition has been comprehensively revised, expanded, and updated. Currently, it includes expanded treatment of annulment, recognition of awards, counsel ethics, arbitrator independence, and more.

"The treatise continues to benefit lawyers, law students, professors, and others interested in international commercial and investment arbitration in a host of ways," said Born. "I appreciate the support of Wolters Kluwer, and colleagues around the world, who have made both the treatise and its new periodic updates possible."

