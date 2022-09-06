Innovation and Sustainability: Olympic Cities Development Forum 2022 Held in Shougang

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an important part of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, Olympic Cities Development Forum 2022 is hosted by the Beijing Olympic City Development Association and organized by the Beijing Olympic City Development Center and ADG Expo Group Co., Ltd., which was officially held in Beijing Shougang Park in the afternoon of September 1st. Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Vice President of International Olympic Committee delivered a keynote speech. Liu Jingmin, Executive Vice President of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association delivered an address. Fu Xiaohui, Secretary General of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association delivered a keynote speech. Marie Sallois, Head of Corporate and Sustainable Development of the International Olympic Committee; Günther Platter, Governor of Tyrol, Austria; Gianluca Lorenzi, Major of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy; Ingunn TROSHOLMEN, Mayor of Lillehammer, Norway; Liu Haifeng, Vice Mayor of Zhangjiakou Municipal People's Government; Zhu Yuetao, Deputy Secretary of Qingdao Olympic Sailing City Development Association; Zhang Xiaoqi, Chairman of Nanjing Sports Industry Group delivered keynote speeches. Zhang Li, Executive Vice President of Asia Digital Group; Li Guohong, Director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Chaoyang District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Ren Jianghao, Vice Governor of Yanqing District Government, Beijing; Wang Shihong, Vice Mayor of Jilin Municipal People's Government and Wang Daming, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co., Ltd held a roundtable dialogue. The moderator of the forum is Gao Yunchao, Deputy Secretary General of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association. Wang Kun, Deputy Bureau Chief of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center; Wang Shuxian, Director General of Beijing Olympic City Development Foundation, and Zhu Dongfang, CEO of Asia Digital Group attended the forum.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr expressed in his address that, as the world's first city to have held both Summer and Winter Olympics, Beijing has set an example for the world in the sustainable utilization of Olympic legacy. As an international platform for exchange and cooperation among Olympic cities, the Olympic Cities Development Forum has enhanced friendship and mutual trust among Olympic cities around the world, strengthened exchanges and cooperation in sports culture, pooled experience and creativity in the inheritance and utilization of the Olympic legacy, and promoted the development of the ice and snow industry and the popularization of ice and snow sports. He expects the Olympic Cities Development Forum to continue to be held as a legacy of the Winter Olympics, play an important role in promoting the integrated development of Olympic cities around the world, and develop into a branded world-class event for the exchange and mutual learning of Olympic legacy.

Liu Jingmin stated in his address that the successful conclusion of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics has presented to the world a streamlined, safe, splendid and unparalleled Winter Olympics and fulfilled its solemn commitment to the international community. The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics is a vivid demonstration of the concept of hosting a green, sharing, open and corruption-free Olympic Games, and a success story of implementing new development concept, building new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. The rich legacy of Winter Olympics is a valuable asset for the Dual Olympic City. He also gave a profound summary of the legacy from Beijing holding two Olympic Games, which set the direction of sustainable, green and people-oriented city development for Beijing. He also said that as an organization carrying on the Dual Olympic legacy, Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association will fully implement the deployment of the Beijing municipal Party committee and government, implement the people-centered development thinking, inherit and make good use of the Dual Olympic legacy, and allow the people to share the achievements of the Olympic Games.

Fu Xiaohui pointed out that innovation is the driving force of development in our time, and sustainability is the key to continuous development. Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association was conceived and developed in the process of innovation, and has been committed to innovation since its establishment, constantly exploring ways to effectively carry on the Olympic legacy, and striving to realize the sustainable development of the Olympic legacy. Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association will stay committed to "the main position of spreading Olympic spirit and inheriting Olympic legacy; serving as a unique window to help build Beijing into an international exchange center; a high-end think tank serving the organization of international large-scale sports events; an effective force promoting the building of Beijing-Zhangjaikou sports culture tourism belt". These four functions are reflected in efforts in four aspects, namely, inheritance and innovation, meaning effectively inheriting the "Dual Olympic legacy"; stay committed to our duties, meaning strengthen the publicity of the "Dual Olympic legacy"; extensive cooperation, meaning comprehensive sharing "Dual Olympic legacy"; serve the city, meaning make good use of the "Dual Olympic legacy". In the next step, Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association will work with all sectors in the society to deliver solid outcomes in the post-Olympic era, to do a good job in inheriting and utilizing the "Dual Olympic legacy", continue the glory of "Dual Olympic city", to await the successful opening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC with practical action.

In addition, representatives from Olympic cities at home and abroad delivered keynote speeches on the theme of "innovation" and "sustainability", shared valuable experience of Olympic cities leveraging Winter Olympics legacy to promote cities' sustainable development, winning rounds of applause from guests.

At the end of the forum, with Zhang Li as the moderator, representatives from Chaoyang District, Yanqing District in Beijing, Jilin City and Shougang Park had a roundtable dialogue on issues including the sustainable development of regions in the post-Olympic era.

Themed "Carry on Olympic Spirit, Build a Better City - Innovation and Sustainability", this forum combined offline forum and global livestreaming, pooling experts and scholars in the field of Olympic cities development from home and overseas, to discuss various topics such as Olympic opportunities and urban development, urban planning of host cities and venue utilization after sports events, international cooperation and exchange among host cities, and experience in the inheritance and utilization of Olympic legacy to offer suggestions for the future development of Olympic cities. It is worth mentioning that this forum also presented an Olympic-themed Picture Exhibition on-site to demonstrate the charm of Olympic cities with beautiful pictures, and open a visual window for the public to know more about Olympic cities.

Since the Olympic Cities Development Forum was first held in Beijing in 2009, it has invited the president of the World Union of Olympic Cities, mayors or city representatives of Helsinki and Lahti of Finland, Lillehammer of Norway, Sapporo and Nagano of Japan, Lausanne and St. Moritz of Switzerland, Pyeongchang of South Korea, Tyrol of Austria, and Cortina d'Ampezzo of Italy to attend and deliver keynote speeches, and has played an important role in promoting exchange in the experience of Olympic legacy inheritance, pooling great ideas for the sound development of the ice and snow industry, boosting the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, publicizing and demonstrating the concept of Beijing Winter Olympics.

