Maryland State Bar Association continues its 125th Anniversary Thought Leadership Initiative programming with a Spark Series event on September 14 featuring Grace E. Speights

Grace E. Speights Envisions "The Future of the Workplace'' in Thought-leadership discussion at the Center Club in Downtown Baltimore as part of the MSBA's 125th anniversary celebration.

BALTIMORE, Sep. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) is proud to continue programming for its 125th Anniversary Thought Leadership Initiative through its Spark Series on September 14, 2022 at 5PM featuring Grace E. Speights, a world-renowned thought-leader, partner at Morgan Lewis and The American Lawyer's 2018 Attorney of the Year.

"The SPARK SERIES has been curated to bring us top tier thinkers and leaders like Ms.Sherrilyn Ifill and Ms.Vanita Gupta to lead us in critical reflection and deep discussion about the state of the legal profession, how we, as lawyers, have wielded our position of influence historically, and the legal profession's role in reimagining the future of justice in the state and across the nation," remarks David Shapiro, President of the Maryland State Bar Association.

Previous Spark Series events were held virtually earlier in 2022 and it is with great excitement that MSBA hosts the September event live from high above Downtown Baltimore at The Center Club (100 Light St. #16 Baltimore, MD 21202). The Spark Series events will be followed by a series of podcasts and a full day culminating program on December 9, 2022.

MSBA President Shapiro went on to add, "I am very proud of the program the Maryland State Bar Association has brought to our members and the public under the leadership of Donna Hill Staton and Reena Shah, both highly respected lawyers and advocates for improving our justice system, the legal profession, and the lives of the people we serve."

In the final installment of the Spark Series, Ms. Speights will be leading a discussion about The Future of the Workplace . Grace E. Speights is sought out by executives and boards to handle high-profile and high-stakes workplace matters for employers and advises on corporate culture and governance.

Space is extremely limited! Reserve your seat at https://www.msba.org/product/spark-series-grace-speights/

