CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.
- The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range:
CoStar Group Inc. (NASD:CSGP) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will replace PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD: PENN) respectively in the S&P 500. PVH and PENN Entertainment will replace Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Hudson Pacific Properties and Mercury General will replace American Public Education Inc (NASD:APEI) and eHealth Inc. (NASD:EHTH) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will replace American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. American Eagle Outfitters and Minerals Technologies will replace CalAmp Corp. (NASD:CAMP) and Glatfelter Corp. (NYSE:GLT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) will replace Fossil Group Inc. (NASD:FOSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 100
Addition
Advanced Micro Devices
AMD
Information Technology
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 100
Deletion
DuPont de Nemours
DD
Materials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
CoStar Group
CSGP
Industrials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Invitation Homes
INVH
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 500
Deletion
PVH
PVH
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P 500
Deletion
PENN Entertainment
PENN
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
PVH
PVH
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
PENN Entertainment
PENN
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Dynatrace
DT
Information Technology
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Annaly Capital Management
NLY
Financials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Hudson Pacific Properties
HPP
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Mercury General Corp
MCY
Financials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
American Eagle Outfitters
AEO
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Minerals Technologies
MTX
Materials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hudson Pacific Properties
HPP
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Mercury General Corp
MCY
Financials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
American Eagle Outfitters
AEO
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Minerals Technologies
MTX
Materials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Outfront Media
OUT
Real Estate
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
American Public Education
APEI
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
eHealth
EHTH
Financials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
CalAmp
CAMP
Information Technology
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Glatfelter
GLT
Materials
Sept. 19, 2022
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Fossil Group
FOSL
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content:
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices