VOICES Annual Symposium Partners with International Law Enforcement to Address Mass Violence

September 9 and 10, 2022, Voices Center for Resilience is sponsoring its 21st Annual Remembrance Symposium in partnership with the Leadership in Counterterrorism Alumni Association (LinCT-AA) and the International Network Supporting Victims of Terrorism and Mass Violence (INVICTM). The event is held at the NYC Marriott Downtown, 85 West Street, New York City.

The event will be held in person and broadcast via live stream. Press coverage is welcome in advance, during the two days on-site, and after the Symposium.

The September 9 Symposium, entitled Building Trust During Turbulent Times

Keynote address by John Miller, former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas will also deliver remarks

International leaders in national security, law enforcement, counterterrorism, and victims' advocates will discuss:

Understanding the Current Threat Environment

Operation Kenova: A Framework for Legacy Investigations

Incorporating a Victim-centered Approach in Policing, Organizations, and Agencies

Leadership in Responding to Mass Violence

The 9/11 Commission Discussion. Governor Tom Kean, Chair of the 9/11 Commission; key Commission staff, Phil Zelikow and Barbara Grewe, and 9/11 family member, Mary Fetchet will join Bob Massie, producer of the documentary, Are We Safer Today?.

The September 10 Program, entitled Support Beyond the 20th Anniversary

Subject matter experts, legal professionals, and mental health providers will discuss the myriad of issues that still impact the 9/11 community. "The needs of those impacted by acts of mass violence can often last a lifetime. Today, over 83,000 9/11 responders and survivors are suffering from serious medical and mental health conditions. Over 5,200 have died of 9/11 related-illness", commented Mary Fetchet VOICES Executive Director.

About VOICES

From 9/11 to today, Voices Center for Resilience provides long-term support for victims' families, survivors, and responders; and collaborates with public-private partnerships to assist communities impacted by tragedy, in the US and abroad.

LinCT-AA

Established in 2008, LinCT-AA brings together international senior police and intelligence leaders to promote personal and professional development, networking, exchange of good practices, and global thinking.

INVICTM

Created in 2016, INVICTM is a network of over 30 international members includes NGOs, law enforcement agencies, and members of civil society that provide information based upon their background, country and professional perspective.

