Saatva Introduces the Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

The Smarter Luxury Sleep company's modern take on memory foam is quality that can't be stuffed in a box.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatva , the Smarter Luxury Sleep company, is pleased to introduce the Memory Foam Hybrid , an ultra-breathable, state-of-the-art memory foam innerspring hybrid mattress. The latest addition to the company's curated collection of handcrafted, American-made mattresses, Memory Foam Hybrid is a fresh, elevated take on memory foam that provides balanced, responsive support for cooler sleep.

Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, a new luxury standard for memory foam mattresses with all the comfort and none of the compromises (PRNewswire)

Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is a premium luxury alternative to compressed foam mattresses in a box.

Starting at $845, Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid mattress is a premium luxury alternative to compressed foam mattresses in a box typically sold online, at the best value possible. Folding, rolling, and packing a mattress is great for inexpensive shipping, but it's terrible for the mattress. In addition to compromising the structural integrity of the foam, it can also result in uneven firmness and sinking in some areas, reducing the overall lifespan of the mattress. That's why all Saatva mattresses , including the Memory Foam Hybrid, come with complimentary white glove delivery and in-home setup.

"At Saatva, we believe that quality sleep can't be stuffed in a box. We couldn't be more excited to introduce this cooling, responsive hybrid to our collection for those who want all the comfort of a memory foam mattress with none of the compromises." —Ron Rudzin, CEO, Saatva

Five Luxurious Layers

CertiPUR-US® certified foam layers provide a balance of body contouring and ease of movement, while the triple-phase LuxeCool system actively draws away and disperses body heat for cooler sleep. Memory Foam Hybrid features the patented Lumbar Zone® Technology standard in all Saatva mattresses. Patented Lumbar Zone® Quilting gives more support in the center third of the mattress.

The combination of the body-hugging AirCradle memory foam layer and the 8" pocketed comfort coils gives the mattress a more responsive feel than traditional all-foam mattresses. This allows for greater ease of movement while still providing motion isolation, perfect for active sleepers who change positions through the night.

Additionally, a lumbar support layer of gel-infused memory foam adds pressure relief where the sleeper needs it most.

The mattress comes in a medium firmness ideal for couples with different comfort preferences and is well suited for side, back, and combination sleepers. The design cradles the body and relieves pressure points in the back, hips, and shoulders with the added benefit of a responsive and cooling sleep experience.

Cooling & Responsive Support

Memory Foam Hybrid's unique triple-phase cooling technology comes from its LuxeCool system, which draws excess heat away from the body like a magnet and disperses body heat rather than trapping it in the mattress.

The Memory Foam Hybrid features enhanced lower back support through its patented Lumbar Zone® Technology. This lumbar support helps relieve back pain by keeping your spine in healthy alignment. Premium AirCradle memory foam provides a body-contouring feel and excellent pressure relief, while durable pocketed coils create a responsive feel and provide greater ease of movement and motion isolation.

Made locally with eco-friendly materials

Like all Saatva mattresses, the Memory Foam Hybrid is handcrafted in the U.S. using organic cotton and finished with Guardin™, a nontoxic, botanical antimicrobial treatment. It contains eco-friendly foams that meet the CertiPUR-US® standards for health and environmental safety and has a flame retardant barrier made from natural thistle pulp and natural wool (rather than chemical sprays or fiberglass). Discover this innovative memory foam-innerspring hybrid designed for cooler sleep in Saatva's Viewing Rooms nationwide and on Saatva.com .

Learn more about the Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress and request the press kit here .

About Saatva

Established in 2010, Saatva is the original DTC mattress industry disruptor, founded on the principle that everyone deserves healthy and restorative sleep on a quality bed. All of Saatva's handcrafted, eco-friendly mattresses are made to order in the USA with premium materials that meet the highest health and environmental safety standards. Saatva mattresses are always hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home, never compressed in a box for doorstep shipping.

The company offers best-in-class mattresses in five major categories — hybrid innerspring, memory foam, natural latex, adjustable firmness, plus youth/crib mattresses—as well as designer bed frames and a full collection of luxury bedding products. Made with recycled steel, organic cotton, and CertiPUR-US® foams, Saatva's mattresses reflect the company's commitment to green principles and practices.

Today, Saatva is the premier online retailer of luxury mattresses in the country, with 19 U.S. factories and 150 delivery partners nationwide, and has appeared five times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The company remains at the forefront of the retail transformation, with a nationwide rollout of immersive, state-of-the-art Viewing Rooms where visitors can experience the full range of products and explore the brand with the help of the latest retail technology.

Through accessible prices, complimentary white glove delivery, in-home trial, and 24/7 customer care, Saatva provides customers with an unparalleled mattress buying experience that truly embodies the meaning of Smarter Luxury Sleep.

Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress Layer Diagram (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saatva