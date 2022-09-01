Advertise with Us
Lennox International to Present at Vertical Research Partners 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Connecticut

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier are scheduled to present at the Vertical Research Partners 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 8. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)(PRNewswire)

