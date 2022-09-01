"Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" to make its worldwide debut this fall in select cities including Houston

Step into a unique celebratory gathering that only the Wizarding World can inspire at the Paraiso Maravilla

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball?' This fall, you are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, " Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration ", coming to select cities across the globe for the first time ever, all the way from Milan and Montreal to Houston and Mexico City with dates starting November 18 in the US.

Yule Ball Logo (PRNewswire)

Co-produced by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Fever, the leading global entertainment discovery platform, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" is a spellbinding party where guests will be able to participate in iconic and beloved moments inspired by J.K. Rowling's magical stories and scenes from the Harry Potter film series. The experience features several Wizarding World elements and celebrates the Yule Ball moment in a whimsical, elegant way. Although not mandatory, guests are encouraged to dress up in their best formal Wizarding World attire.

With the many different offerings at the Ball, from interacting with hosts to various photo opportunities, you don't even need to know how to dance in order to partake in the experience and have fun. Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy delicious food and beverages, as well as a market featuring branded merchandise.

For a limited time, the wonderful Paraiso Maravilla in central Houston will light up in an enchanting, festive environment that promises to bring guests together in a celebration to remember. Engaging hosts will get the ballroom going with fun, celebratory interactions happening throughout the entire experience.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, September 8, but fans who sign up for the waitlist at harrypotteryuleballcelebration.com will unlock exclusive access to secure early tickets. Quantities will be limited.

What:

Co-produced by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Fever, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration" is a spellbinding party that will gather fans of the beloved series to celebrate the iconic Yule Ball moments from the Harry Potter series in a unique celebratory occasion.

When:

Starting November 18th, 2022

Where:

Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057)

Tickets:

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, September 8th, but fans are encouraged to sign up to the waitlist to receive early information on ticket availability by city and can follow harrypotteryuleballcelebration.com or @harrypotteryuleballcelebration on Facebook and Instagram for more. Quantities will be limited.

Age requirement: 12 and above.

Artwork available here .

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros. iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – the flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops. The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fever