Carium Partners to Complete EHR Integration at Detroit Practice

Integration between EHR and virtual care platform has positive impact on care team and patient experiences at Institute for Population Health

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carium , a leading virtual care platform, announced it launched an integration with an electronic health record (EHR) at the Institute for Population Health (IPH) in less than four weeks in partnership with Smartlink Health Solutions.

Chief Operation Officer, Anthony Harris M.S.W. and Chief Information Officer Technology Services, Mark Lynn, from Institute for Population Health share the impact this project has had on the patient and care team experience at IPH. (PRNewswire)

IPH is an HRSA Designated Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Detroit, MI with a mission to advance positive health outcomes in populations and communities. Prior to this integration, the team at IPH was manually alerting clinicians of patients with abnormal vital readings captured through remote monitoring.

By integrating the virtual care platform with their EHR, they streamline workflows, and positively impact the care team and patient experiences by:

Creating a more complete patient record. Incorporating data from within a patient's daily life, such as blood pressure or weight, creates a more complete record of patients' health and medical history.

Enabling clinicians to better diagnose. With the right data at the right time, the IPH care team can better monitor, assess, alert, intervene, educate, coach and communicate with patients.

Eliminate clinic RPM enrollment burden. Physicians at IPH click-to-order virtual services like RPM directly through their EHR, seamlessly enrolling patients to Carium.

Reduce administrative burden. The discrete data automatically flows to their EHR, enabling the IPH team to easily run required quality reports.

"The integration between Carium and our EHR allows us to be there for our patients every day," said Chief Operation Officer at Institute for Population Health, Anthony Harris M.S.W.. "Our patients know we care and are keeping an eye on them, and it's also a great tool for accountability."

Integrations in healthcare can be excruciatingly difficult, but through our partnership with Smartlink Health Solutions, this cloud-based integration required minimal effort on the part of IPH's team and was complete in less than four weeks.

"The integration process was easy, straightforward, and the project team was very responsive," said Chief Information Officer Technology Services at Institute for Population Health, Mark Lynn. "By incorporating the timely data from patients' daily life into our clinicians' workflows, they're able to communicate more efficiently, and make recommendations or adjustments in real-time when necessary."

Carium's virtual care platform complements the EHR investment. Within the technology's complete virtual care ecosystem, easy real-time sharing of data and patient engagement prevents silos in healthcare. Let's talk.

About Carium

Carium's comprehensive, configurable platform is a complete virtual care ecosystem connecting care teams to the people that they serve – in real time and within real life. An easy, intelligent and complete digital solution, Carium informs, manages and personalizes patient care. Visit us to learn more at carium.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Smartlink Health Solutions

Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT and is focused on helping organizations solve two of their biggest challenges – the transition from reactive care delivery to proactive care delivery, and the quest for seamless data sharing across the care continuum. Smartlink's integration Platform-as-a-Service enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. Smartlink's care management platform also supports Medicare's value-based fee for service programs and helps employers proactively protect employees from COVID-19. For more information, visit SmartlinkHealth.com.

Contact: Ashley Dauwer

401-744-6353

ashley.dauwer@carium.com

(PRNewsfoto/Carium) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carium