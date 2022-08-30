Savana Welcomes FinTech Veteran Emily Steele as President and Chief Operating Officer

Leading financial software company announces changes to executive team to position the Company for accelerated business growth and success in digital banking

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savana , an industry leader in financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced that accomplished banking software industry veteran, Emily Steele, will join the Company as President and Chief Operating Officer. Her entire career spent in financial technology, Ms. Steele comes to Savana with over 20 years in the banking software industry, where she has actively engaged with global thought leaders, financial services industry consultants, and technology innovators to define and deliver high-performance digital end-to-end banking technology. Previous Savana President and CTO, Mike Wolfel will become the Company's CEO and maintain his position of CTO, while previous CEO, Michael Sanchez will take the position of Executive Chairman.

Steele joins Savana with a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services. Most recently, she served as President of Temenos, North America, a leading global provider of banking software solutions. Now as the President and COO of Savana, Steele will be focused on three main areas of growth – GTM, customer delivery and success, and employee expansion. Her unwavering passion for continuously creating a better customer experience are in line with Savana's values.

"I am thrilled to join the Savana team and to be working with Michael Sanchez once again," said Emily Steele, President and COO of Savana. "I have worked with all different types of companies in the banking sector, and what makes me most excited to get out of bed every morning is the entrepreneurial spirit of a company like Savana. I am a huge proponent of banks transforming their technology. Savana's technology unifies how the bank works, creates consistent consumer experiences, and removes much of the risk and fear that comes with digital transformation."

Savana's organizational redesign comes at a time where there is major growth happening in the fintech space and will position the Company to successfully scale.

"When I founded this company 13 years ago, I knew we had something special," said Michael Sanchez, Executive Chairman and founder of Savana. "It's been an exciting journey for us and this is truly just the beginning. Today, we have substantial funding, a one-of-a-kind technology platform, incredible customers, and an ambitious team. I am thrilled that Emily chose to make Savana her next career move. I know from personal experience what Emily is capable of and am confident we will only continue to grow and innovate under her leadership."

"I want to welcome Emily to the Savana team. It is an honor to be working together with a fintech veteran who has years of experience in scaling companies like Savana," said Michael Wolfel, CEO of Savana. "I am also proud to step up as Savana's new CEO. I have been at the company since the beginning and have seen how our technology has helped to support banks in their transformation. With this powerhouse team of leadership and talented employees, I know we will continue to help banks innovate and thrive in today's competitive landscape."

Savana unlocks next-generation, customer-centric banking operations through the industry's first and only digital delivery platform. Leveraging unmatched banking knowledge and expertise, Savana solves the issues that arise during digital transformation or in creating and launching a new bank. Redefining customer-first operations, Savana is powering the future of banking. Learn more about Savana at www.savanainc.com .

