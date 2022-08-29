Region's Leading Gaming Destination, Jamul Casino®, Recruits Scott Lake as New Chief Marketing Officer

Executive Brings Multi-National Experience to Elevate Jamul Casino's Profile

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino has recruited Scott Lake to its team as its new Chief Marketing Officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience in senior marketing management roles with world-class hotel and casino properties around the globe. Scott will be at the helm of Jamul Casino's very robust marketing program, which has helped propel the Casino to becoming San Diego's top choice for gaming, food, and fun.

Scott Lake, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamul Casino (PRNewswire)

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, says, "Scott has the leadership experience, innovative thinking, and analytical skills we need to continue building momentum in our region. I'm excited to see what ideas Scott has to amp up our marketing efforts."

Scott Lake's background includes eight (8) years with Sands China Ltd., most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Loyalty Marketing & Strategic Analysis. He led five key properties in Macao, SAR (also known as "The Las Vegas of Asia"), including the The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao. He was responsible for executing the casino marketing calendar and events, attracting a combined total of 98.2 million annual visitors and comprising 11,000+ hotel rooms, 150+ restaurants, and 850+ duty-free retail shops across four malls. He also worked for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. for 13 years, including positions as Director for VIP Marketing and Director for National Casino Marketing. Scott also has a keen grasp on technology, working recently as the Managing Consultant for KOGNITIV, with an expertise in loyalty marking for leading brands in retail, hospitality, and financial services. Scott earned his MBA and BS in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is also a Certified Digital Marketing Professional (Digital Marketing Institute) and a Professional Certified Marketer in Digital Marketing (American Marketing Association).

Scott states, "I was drawn to Jamul Casino because of the outstanding leadership of both the Jamul Indian Village Tribe and the casino management. I'm impressed with the way this team has been able to build this property and its brand from the ground-up to become a regional leader in less than six years. I hope to help the next six years be just as extraordinary."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

