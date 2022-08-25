TeamSnap Partners With California Youth Soccer Association (Cal North) and Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA), Becoming Preferred SportsTech Provider for More Soccer Clubs & Leagues From Coast to Coast

Leading Youth Sports Ecosystem Consistently Voted No. 1 Sports Management Platform by its More than 25 Million Youth Sports Customers Also Announces an Integration With Recently-Launched, Southeastern-Based National Indoor Soccer League

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and online community for everything youth sports, announced partnerships with the California Youth Soccer Association (Cal North), the most experienced and largest soccer organization in Northern California, and Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA), the Maryland state governing body for soccer that oversees 145+ clubs/leagues, 65,000+ athletes, and 10,000+ coaches. TeamSnap also announced an integration with the Georgia-based National Indoor Soccer League (NISL), a professional indoor league that was founded in 2021 and is expanding across the southeast.

Through these partnerships, TeamSnap is now the preferred team and communication platform for the Cal North Olympic Development Program (ODP) and the MSYSA Olympic Development Program (ODP), and the official team and association management platform of the NISL. ODP is a national process for identifying and developing the best youth soccer players state-wide, regionally, and nationally. ODP aims to promote players to the U.S. National Teams, which participate in international competitions including the Youth World Cup, Olympics and international friendlies.

"At TeamSnap, through our partnerships, we have seen the positive impact that youth soccer can have on communities, and we are thrilled to be further expanding our footprint within the youth soccer territory," said Brian Caulfield, COO, of TeamSnap. "We remain focused on making these types of strategic partnerships and investing in technology that ultimately helps take the work out of play for clubs and leagues across North America. We are excited to also be supporting MSYSA, and have committed $5,000 toward its Let's Play! initiative that aims to empower youth soccer players and grow the game of soccer in Maryland's underserved communities."

MSYSA's Let's Play! program is an after-school initiative designed to transform the lives of participants while positively impacting underserved communities. This safe, character building, community supported program helps to teach social and emotional skills while fighting obesity and related illnesses. Under TeamSnap's partnership with MSYSA's Olympic Development Program, TeamSnap will provide discounts and services for MSYSA's 145+ clubs/leagues, 65,000+ athletes, and 10,000+ coaches in Maryland. TeamSnap is also now a tournament technology provider for MSYSA and its clubs.

"From the first moment we connected with TeamSnap, it was clear that their goals aligned with MSYSA's mission, which is to grow the game and transform lives," said Gandalf French, Technical Director for MSYSA. "This partnership with TeamSnap will be helping to reduce participation barriers through our Let's Play! program, improving access to technology to assist our members, and providing smoother communication for our ODP families."

Through the partnership with Cal North, TeamSnap is now providing the Sacramento, California-based community soccer organization a Clubs & Leagues account that will be utilized by Cal North's Olympic Development Program.

Released earlier this year, the new TeamSnap for Clubs & Leagues includes features for member management, registration, payments, mobile app and website integrations as well as services to help with the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of their TeamSnap experience. The easy-to-use offering will grow with a club and league year-over-year, allowing them to simply start a new season or new club offering without starting from scratch.

"Cal North is excited about partnering with TeamSnap as our ODP communication platform. The ODP program has a lot of moving pieces and being able to communicate easily and timely is critical," said Kevin Crow, Cal North Director of Player Development & Competitions. "This will provide our ODP coaches, players and parents an improved overall ODP experience!"

TeamSnap is also proud to partner with the rising National Indoor Soccer League, a professional organization founded in 2021 that currently oversees teams for men and women in Columbus and Rome, Georgia; Orlando and Tampa, Florida, Fayetteville, North Carolina and Southaven, Mississippi. The league has plans to expand in 2022 and 2023. Under the partnership, TeamSnap provides a Clubs & Leagues account that will be utilized by their NISL league administrators to communicate with coaches and players. TeamSnap will also support NISL across all of its youth soccer initiatives.

About Maryland State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA)

MSYSA is a member of the US Soccer Federation as a National State Association and is affiliated with US Youth Soccer. MSYSA serves as the primary advocate for youth soccer in the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia. MSYSA is dedicated to offering the highest quality soccer education, player development, and programs while fostering sportsmanship, fitness, diversity, teamwork, and passion for the game. Learn more at msysa.org or on Facebook (@MDStateYouthSoccer), TikTok (MarylandSYSA), and Twitter (@MSYSA)

About California Youth Soccer Association Youth Soccer (Cal North)

Cal North is the original youth soccer organization in Northern California, who has served generations of players, coaches, leagues, and clubs with storied histories. Cal North is a member of a much larger soccer community, and as a member, you are also a member of this world community. Players register to play with one of the more than 200 clubs or leagues formed by Cal North. Through affiliation, our leagues and clubs are also members of US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and US Futsal. US Soccer, along with over 197 other national soccer organizations, are members of FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association. FIFA serves as the international governing body for soccer and US Soccer has been a member since 1913. Together, local, national and international organizations form a family of support for the young soccer players of Cal North.

About National Indoor Soccer League (NISL)

The National Indoor Soccer League, which has its league office in Georgia, was founded in January 2021 by a group of experienced sports team/league owners with over 40 years of ownership experience. The NISL has plans to grow the league nationally within the next three years. The league operates both a Men's & Women's division with each market fielding both teams. Fans will be able to watch a men's and women's game each gameday. For more information, go to nislpro.com.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations – across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

