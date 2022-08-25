PITTSBURGH COMPANY SUPPORTS FOUR MINORITY BUSINESS OWNERS WITH 2022 FELLOWSHIP

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh based consulting company, CASTUS, announces the second annual cohort of the Fellowship for Minority Business Owners. "We were incredibly impressed with last year's Fellowship participants, and continue to be amazed by the quality of talent in our local community," says CASTUS Founder, Damon Claus.

"Our entire team, and the Subject Matter Experts who have generously pledged their time, are looking forward to working with this year's Fellowship participants, learning from their experiences, and helping them better define their growth journey."

This year's cohort includes:

Maggie Richardson – Jazzspace Consulting

Jasmine Leftwich – JVisionary Visuals Co.

Kahindo Mateene – KAHINDO

Aquene Watkins-Wise – Royally Fit LLC.

These business owners were selected to participate in the Fellowship based on their leadership, innovative thinking, and contribution to the community. The Fellowship will consist of three workshops led by Pittsburgh-based companies:

The Motherhood, Inc.

Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.

Frost Brown Todd, LLC

Responsival

The public can support these minority owned businesses by visiting their websites, following them on social media, and sharing CASTUS's updates on the Fellowship. The CASTUS Fellowship Award consists of $5,000 funding and a Business Identity workshop with CASTUS. Information about the Fellowship can be found at www.castusglobal.com/castus-fellowship.

