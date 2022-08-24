Bridgestone Puts Focus on Purpose and Action with New "What Really Matters" Brand Platform

Bridgestone is launching a new brand platform linked to the values of the global Bridgestone E8 Commitment, showcasing the company's focus on creating a more sustainable world for future generations.

The new What Really Matters platform evolves Bridgestone's traditional product performance marketing campaigns to showcase purpose-driven actions that are improving the way people move, live, work and play.

The targeted activation will officially launch through multi-channel content developed by creative agency Leo Burnett.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) today launched "What Really Matters," a new brand platform that is linked to the values of the global Bridgestone E8 Commitment and showcases the company's focus on creating a more sustainable world for future generations.

The What Really Matters platform marks a shift from the company's traditional product performance marketing campaigns to showcase purpose-driven actions that are improving the way people move, live, work and play. This targeted, multi-channel activation aligns with the company's evolution from a global leader in tires and rubber to a forward-thinking sustainable solutions company helping shape the future of mobility.

"What Really Matters is more than a marketing campaign and goes far beyond what Bridgestone makes and sells. This is a new behavioral platform that will emphasize what really matters to us as a company and those we serve," said Sara Correa, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone Americas. "In highlighting the collective actions we are already taking today across our company, we will demonstrate how we are delivering on our Bridgestone E8 Commitment and making positive, long-term impacts on society for future generations."

The dynamic platform includes comprehensive omnichannel creative produced by like-minded partner Leo Burnett that will engage Bridgestone's unique consumers, customers, and stakeholder groups. The platform will be initially introduced in the United States and then expanded to additional countries across the Americas region.

"Bridgestone is grounded in a philosophy similar to our own founders' ethos, 'What's good for people is good for business,'" said Mikal Pittman, EVP Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett. "The What Really Matters platform is designed to bring Bridgestone's core belief of helping society to the heart of its advertising, and it expands our ability to tell the brand story in more impactful ways. There's a ton of good happening at Bridgestone and we're excited to unlock even more creative ways to bring those stories to life."

The new What Really Matters creative highlights various aspects of Bridgestone's product and solutions portfolio, business operations, strategic investments, and innovation initiatives including:

Tire retreading and guayule-derived natural rubber farming that advance sustainable tire operations and material circularity.

Bridgestone Fleet Care offerings, including Intellitire monitoring and Azuga fleet management solutions, that promote safer, more economic, and more efficient fleet operations for both large fleets and small businesses.

Kodiak Robotics autonomous long-haul trucks that offer learning and integration opportunities for smart vehicle and tire technologies.

Airfree and lunar rover tires that signify the future of advanced tire technology.

High-grip rubber for gloves and handrims of wheelchair athletes, including six-time Paralympian Aaron Pike, to push performance and innovation in adaptive sports.

The purpose-driven actions featured throughout the What Really Matters platform embody the spirit of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, which outlines eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" the company will seek to co-create together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a more sustainable world.

To learn more about What Really Matters, visit www.WhatReallyMatters.com. More information about Bridgestone Americas can be found at www.bridgestoneamericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

