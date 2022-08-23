Prime Video and DIRECTV to Provide Thursday Night Football to 300,000+ Sports Bars, Restaurants, Hotel Lounges, Other Venues

Agreement with DIRECTV for Business ensures NFL fans have access to Prime Video's exclusive prime time package of TNF games in high definition while out with friends and family

NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon and DIRECTV have entered into a multi-year agreement to offer Prime Video's exclusive Thursday Night Football lineup to NFL fans visiting more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services, and many other venues nationwide.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS will now deliver live TNF action to not only well-recognized national chains, several of which boast 1,000 locations or more, but also your favorite local pub just down the street. Fans visiting any of these same venues will receive Thursday Night Football's extensive pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

"The sports media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and the focus on delivering a great experience to our entire range of customers must remain at the center of that evolution," said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. "This agreement between Amazon and DIRECTV for Business comes at an important time when more streaming companies are obtaining exclusive rights to marquee sports programming and fans want to cheer on their teams at home and while out at bars, restaurants and other businesses with friends, family and coworkers."

The first TNF game available to commercial accounts through DIRECTV for Business is the final NFL preseason matchup on Thursday, Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers at the Houston Texans. The agreement also includes the entire 15-game completement of regular season Thursday Night Football games, starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Any current DIRECTV for BUSINESS customers subscribing to Business Entertainment, Business Xtra, Commercial Entertainment, Commercial Xtra, Commercial Choice PLUS and the Spanish-language Commercial Mas Ultra will automatically receive this new Prime Video TNF feed for no additional cost. The new Prime Video content will reside on DIRECTV channel 9526 adjacent to other major sports streaming services and events.

Thursday Night Football Schedule:

Pregame Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. EDT. Kickoff Time 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Preseason Week 3 – Aug. 25: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 2 - Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

Week 3 - Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)

Week 4 - Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)

Week 5 - Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)

Week 6 - Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

Week 7 - Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Week 8 - Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Week 9 - Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 10 - Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

Week 11 - Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)

Week 13 - Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Week 14 - Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Week 15 - Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)

Week 16 - Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Week 17 - Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

About DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service, and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry's best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

America's commercial video industry leader, DIRECTV for BUSINESS already serves more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, barbershops and salons, quick-serve restaurants, and other places where fans may gather to watch games. It enables travelers on airplanes and trains, watching live in stadium suites and casinos, and others on remote locations including offshore oil rigs the opportunity to always remain connected with their favorite teams.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), LaLigaTV, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines football team.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

