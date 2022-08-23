American College of Education® Launches Online M.S. in Sustainable Management Degree

The new program solidifies ACE's commitment to accelerate leaders who seek to do good through the power of business.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE) announced today its latest business degree program, the Master of Science in Sustainable Management, designed to prepare students to lead sustainable and socially responsible initiatives in their future business objectives and in new and existing enterprises.

As a leader in online higher education, ACE aims to fill a growing need of professionals in today's business landscape who have the understanding and skills to lead and manage sustainable, environmental practices within economic industries such as agriculture, energy and technology. ACE designed this coursework to align with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a set of multi-national guidelines that balance efforts to improve health, education and spur economic growth all while tackling climate change.

The M.S. program has three specialized areas: entrepreneurship, business performance, nonprofit leadership or students can take courses from each area for a general track. Students can complete the M.S. in Sustainable Management for less than $9,000, an affordable cost that includes tuition and fees, in just 15 months and can enroll as early as August 23, 2022, to start in the January 2023 term.

"Developing this program reflects ACE's unwavering commitment to provide affordable, accessible and high-quality programs to students nationwide," ACE Assistant Provost of Business Professions, Dr. Crystal Neumann said. "The curriculum will be taught by professors who are current professionals in sustainability and will offer purposeful, relevant expertise to their students. Courses will prepare ACE students with the skills to bolster their own professional communities as business leaders in an ever-changing global environment."

The M.S. in Sustainable Management degree furthers ACE's mission as a Certified B Corporation to solve social and environmental problems through the power of business. It joins ACE's other impact-focused business programs – an MBA in Social Impact, M.S. in Organizational Leadership and the recently launched Micro-credential in Sustainability, that can apply to the new master's program.

