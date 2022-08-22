Quility Insurance Announces Partnership With NFL Alumni Association

As the official life insurance provider of the NFL Alumni Association, Quility supports more than 17,000 alumni through customized financial solutions and membership savings benefits.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning insurtech company, announced its partnership with the National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA), one of the oldest, most well-known, and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. During this partnership, Quility will be the official life insurance provider of the NFLA.

Through this partnership, Quility will support more than 17,000 former NFL players and members of the association with life insurance offerings and financial solutions. Quility will also offer a membership benefits savings program to association members and supporters of the NFL Alumni. MyQuility is a centralized digital membership platform with access to significant savings from more than 300K retailers and 1 million travel destinations.

"We are fired up to partner with the NFL Alumni Association as their official life insurance provider," said Quility Co-Founder Brandon Ellison. "Quility's financial products are designed to provide the best-in-class experience for our clients, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to give the best to the members of this elite organization."

During Quility's national conference in August 2022, NFL Alumni Dan Marino and Terrell Davis joined Quility founders Brandon Ellison and Casey Watkins onstage to announce the partnership.

"Partnering with Quility provides us with a unique opportunity to offer essential life insurance solutions to our members," said Najee Goode, Director of Digital Technology and Strategic Marketing for the NFL Alumni Association. "We are so excited to not only provide these benefits to our NFL alumni, but also to help more families secure essential financial protection through life insurance."

As the official life insurance provider for the NFLA, Quility will be featured as a partner of the NFL Alumni in a number of television and radio commercials throughout the regular and post season. The partnership will launch this fall with various events and activations through 2025.

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com .

About the NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967, the NFL Alumni Association was formed to serve its retired player members and their families. The association's primary purpose is to engage former players through a fraternal structure supporting their ability to live better in retirement. Part of that mission is to build career opportunities, social engagements and social responsibility. Historically, the Chapter leaders' philanthropic and charitable efforts allow the association to donate an average of 1.5 million dollars to children's charities within the local chapter areas.

