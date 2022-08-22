Eastern Arizona College Selects Anthology to Bring Dynamic Data-Informed Experiences to Students and Faculty

EAC to Deploy Anthology Student, Finance & HCM, Payroll and Occupation Insight Solutions to Bolster Learner Success

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Eastern Arizona College (EAC) will adopt several Anthology solutions to create a more sustainable, modern user experience, including Anthology Student; Finance & Human Capital Management (HCM); Payroll; and Occupation Insight.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

"Helping institutions promote a learner-centric mindset is a priority at Anthology. We are committed to providing data-driven solutions that streamline and personalize operations while also helping students achieve their individual goals," said Jim Milton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Anthology. "EAC understands that technology is at the forefront of creating truly intelligent experiences for students and we look forward to partnering with them in their next phase of growth."

Anthology's student information system (SIS), Anthology Student, will enable EAC to streamline workflows for the entire learner lifecycle to save time for staff and students, centralizing everything from career services to academic advisement and financial aid in one solution. In addition, Anthology's Occupation Insight solution will provide EAC students with access to actionable information about in-demand careers and job opportunities based on real-time labor market data, as well as the ability to navigate live job postings from various platforms. Integrated with Anthology Student, the Finance & HCM and Payroll solutions will provide a more connected service experience for the campus's administrators and faculty, with capabilities including tax support, financial reporting and more.

"Partnering with Anthology will put the modern, cloud-based tools that our staff and students need to succeed right at their fingertips," said Dr. Susan Wood, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Eastern Arizona College. "We can now streamline the degree planning, financial aid, and registration process for our learners. This will enable them to easily set future goals, while also creating efficiencies for our staff so they have more time to help students achieve those goals."

Eastern Arizona College, a learner-centered institution with nearly 6,000 students, offers associate degrees and certificate programs that meet the workforce needs of both the local and global communities while maintaining quality support services to help students achieve their personal, academic and career goals.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

CONTACT:

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology