Rally House Multiplies in Louisville Market with New Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House was introduced to Louisville earlier this year, and the company is proud to announce another new location in the area - Rally House Paddock Shops. Now, nearby fans have another trusted source of locally driven merchandise and sports apparel northeast of the downtown metro. Customers will find everything from a friendly staff to an expansive assortment of high-quality apparel, accessories, and gifts at this new Rally House store.

Louisville happily welcomed Rally House when the first store arrived, and now this connection can continue to blossom with Rally House Paddock Shops. "The team is pumped to open our doors to even more enthusiastic fans around Louisville," describes District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "And we're confident these customers will be equally excited to shop one of the best selections of team gear and localized products around the city!"

Kentucky is home to many successful pro and college teams, many of which are available at Rally House Paddock Shops. For instance, visitors can shop team gear for the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and several other clubs. Plus, all these team collections include the industry's most respected brand names, like New Era, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness, to name a few.

Rally House Paddock Shops is also here to help residents and tourists express their love for the city and state. With an ever-growing assortment of stylish and high-grade local merch, especially from the famous RALLY Brand™, patrons will have no trouble finding products to rep area icons and prominent Louisville themes.

The team working at this new Rally House store delivers unparalleled customer service for an out-of-this-world shopping experience. For added convenience, there are also numerous products that can be shipped to any state available online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Customers hoping to stay on top of store news can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-paddock-shops or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyPaddockShops) and Instagram (@rallypaddockshops).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

