INDOCHINO DEBUTS WOMEN'S SUITING AND REACHES ONE MILLION SUITS SOLD

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, launches their expansion into women's suiting. In the 15 years since launch INDOCHINO has built and honed a proprietary system for producing best-in-class made to measure apparel, providing the necessary expertise to drive this new category. Powered by strong, sustained growth throughout 2022, INDOCHINO will also reach the milestone of selling its one millionth suit later this month.

2022 has proven to be INDOCHINO's strongest year to date, driven by a renewed interest in tailored clothing as consumers return to the office, weddings and other events, as well as the brand's continued physical retail expansion. Showrooms and in-person measurement sessions are a cornerstone of the brand's success with net orders from physical retail locations up 87% this year.

Without an equivalent made to measure option available in the women's apparel market, female customers have long turned to INDOCHINO. Until now, the brand has worked with them to adjust and customize products based on their existing men's silhouettes. With this expansion, INDOCHINO will now offer a new women's base pattern, developed over the past year. This will further streamline the measurement and fitting process, as well as accommodating diverse body shapes and silhouette trends. Personalization is a core element of INDOCHINO's success, and the addition of this new silhouette will better allow customers of all genders to create a made to measure suit that fits their style preferences and identity. The silhouette will be offered in all of INDOCHINO's fabric options, and with all of the stylistic customization options that have become hallmarks of the brand's shopping experience.

"We have suited up countless consumers over the years, helping them find their ideal fit and feel confident for their biggest moments", said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "We have increasingly heard from women visiting our showrooms that they are impressed by the attention to detail and level of personalization our appointments offer, and that they wish there was a made to measure option specifically catered to them. We are proud to now provide that solution in a more robust way, and look forward to more women experiencing INDOCHINO for themselves."

The pilot program for women's suiting is now available at 8 showrooms across the US and Canada, including locations in Vancouver, Toronto, New York City, Seattle, and Bellevue, with plans to expand to additional showrooms in 2023.

As with all INDOCHINO garments, each item in the collection is customizable and made to measure. Custom suits from $449 and separates from $99. View womenswear showrooms: https://page.indochino.com/womenswear/

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also recently named to the Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

View original content:

SOURCE Indochino