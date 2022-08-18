Super Snouts Expands Functional CBD Offerings For Pets With Exciting Launch Of Daily Wellness Essentials

On a mission to create functional, hemp based wellness products, innovative pet company expands to offer daily supplements that target pet's health needs launching nationwide August 18th.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Snouts , leading supplier of high quality pet CBD supplements, health products and treats, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their fan-favorite product line with their new Chews + Daily wellness chews launching today.

(PRNewswire)

Super Snouts' newest line of every day wellness products are available in a variety of all-natural recipes made with high-quality ingredients including hemp-derived water-soluble CBD + CBG and other synergistic active ingredients. Masterfully formulated and chemical free, these functional chews are certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and target specific issues that many pet owners face.

The Chews + Daily Supplements are available in 60ct sized jars (up to 120 day supply) at $74.99 each, in 3 flavorful formulas that address different health needs:

Digestive & Immune- Supports a healthy gut and immune response

Skin & Allergy- Supports healthy skin and seasonal allergies

Joint & Mobility- Supports healthy joints, ligaments, and tendons

Super Snouts Chews+ Daily Supplements (PRNewswire)

Super Snouts was founded in 2011 by Christy and Dawn Love, and is committed to crafting smart and honest products that honor the human-animal bond. The brand is redefining optimal results in pet wellness by focusing on innovation from start to finish and has quickly established itself as a leader within the CBD pet product and supplement market. Super Snouts was the first pet CBD company to add water-soluble CBD delivery for superior bioavailability and therapeutic functionality for common issues facing pets such as calming, mobility and immunity.

"To be an NASC Member companies must make a commitment to quality, transparency and the highest standards of compliance in our industry. Super Snouts sets a great example of embracing these values and we are proud to have them display our Quality Seal as audited Members of the National Animal Supplement Council" said Bill Bookout, President of the National Animal Supplement Council.

"VCS appreciates the opportunity to partner with like-minded companies who are committed to providing quality products to the pet CBD market" said Trina Hazzah, The Veterinary Cannabis Society founder and President

"Since starting Super Snouts 12 years ago, our mission has always been to create smart and honest products that honor the human-animal bond. Over the years, we have been lucky to have built a successful company with passion, integrity, and innovation. Our newest launch speaks to the mission of Super Snouts to provide products that address the needs of pet parents. Our Chews+Daily offer a simple solution with highly effective results that affect so many of our beloved pets and we're so excited to bring it to market" said Christy and Dawn Love, the founders of Super Snouts.

Super Snouts was recently acquired by new omni-channel pet consumer platform, Antelope in early June 2022. Super Snouts will continue to grow its brand with strong marketing omni-channel; distribution, scalable operational infrastructure, revenue and cost. In addition to the new Chews+ Daily supplements, Super Snouts offers Hemp Oil Extract, Topical Balms and Water Soluble Gel Caps.

For more information on Super Snouts please visit supersnoutshempcompany.com and follow us along at @supersnoutshemp .

About Antelope

Antelope was founded in August 2021 with the mission to elevate the lives of all pets by delivering the highest quality products across all consumable categories. Antelope aims to buy, build and grow the best pet consumable brands across all verticals. An omni-channel pet consumer platform focused on delivering high-quality, natural pet products via a buy-and-build strategy. Antelope is to be that one-stop shop for pet owners searching for natural products with healthy, limited ingredients.

About Super Snouts' Cannabinoid Supplier

Super Snouts organically farmed broad spectrum hemp with non-detectable THC product supplier/partner is one of the largest producers of ultra-premium active broad spectrum hemp extract in the world. They employ scientists and leading veterinary authorities on the pet endocannabinoid system. All of their hemp-derived products are grown in full compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Snouts