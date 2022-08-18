Assisted Living Locators Sets New Monthly Record In Franchise Growth

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement and referral service, set a new monthly record in franchise growth by awarding a dozen franchise agreements in August. The franchise development milestone underscores the needs of seniors, the most vulnerable population, and growing demand for more businesses that serve them.

"The needs of an aging population continue to grow and so too does Assisted Living Locators," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "The senior care services we provide will forever be essential. That was true during the pandemic, and it will continue into the future as we face a possible recession. We continue to experience a surge in interest from franchisee candidates who recognize the senior space growth potential. Our franchise owners and home office team have worked tirelessly to bring the best care and service to our clients as the demand for our services accelerates."

This month, Assisted Living Locators awarded 12 franchise agreements to Tracy Raymond, Olympia and Bellevue, WA; Susan and Jim Carey, Oceanside-Encinitas, CA; David and Marla Capra, Palm Springs-Coachella Valley, CA; Mary Zabian, Worcester-Framingham, MA; Kevin Smith, Boston and West Massachusetts, MA; Jennifer Thayer, Pittsburgh, PA; Jennifer and Francis McAndrews, Annapolis, MD; and Shane and Misty Clark, Dayton, Vero Beach and Jupiter, FL.

"We plan to continue growing our network supporting our mission to help more and more clients live their best life possible," explained Olea. "We offer an affordable franchise opportunity with a rising customer base, where you can make a difference in your community. We encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

