818 Tequila Announces Launch of Eight Reserve by 818

Kendall Jenner's award-winning brand adds ultra-premium product to portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 818 Tequila , the award-winning Tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, announced today the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 – an ultra-premium Añejo Reserve that will be available for purchase in September.

The debut of Eight Reserve by 818 marks an expansion for the brand to new consumers. This comes on the heels of the company's first year successes including becoming the best-selling new spirit brand of 2021 in the United States (Source: Nielsen & IRI Total US, Multi Outlet + Convenience). The brand has also won 25 blind tasting awards at eight international spirits competitions.

Developed in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, the new Eight Reserve liquid is a blend of one-year-old Añejo and extra Añejos as old as eight years which creates a level of complexity, softness and depth rarely experienced in Tequila. The result is an elegant expression that is smooth and rich, made to be enjoyed neat while celebrating life's special moments.

"The launch of Eight Reserve is a milestone moment for the 818 Tequila brand," said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. "We are constantly looking to innovate and with this new liquid we are building on what makes 818 Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo so beautiful and complex and taking it to the next level. It's been incredible to work alongside our team in Mexico to develop Eight Reserve."

The Eight Reserve bottle is just as special as its liquid. The handmade ceramic decanter is produced by artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, and the eight shape symbolizes this moment in 818's history – an unforgettable shape made for passing hands and infinite tequila enjoyment.

Retailing for $200 SRP and coming in 750mL, Eight Reserve will be rolling out for purchase on September 19 starting in New York, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Illinois and California, with more states launching through the end of the year. Eight Reserve will also be available to order online through alcohol marketplaces including ReserveBar. The bottle is available for pre-order starting today by visiting eightreserve.com.

"Our Eight Reserve Tequila Añejo is a blend that is as harmonious as it is unique," said David Yan González, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila. "Aged in French and American barrels, the Tequila is a masterful Añejo blend that is wonderfully rich and layered. We're proud to introduce this delicious product."

The launch of Eight Reserve will expand 818 Tequila's consumer base, coming to shelves at a time when Americans are spending more on premium Tequila and Mezcal. According to new data from the IWSR , US Tequila consumption jumped 27% in 2021 and is expected to surpass vodka sales by 2023, making it the US's most-purchased spirit category.

Guests attending the brand's annual 8.18 celebration, hosted at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, were among the first to taste the new liquid, joined by Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila team.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos. For more information, visit www.drink818.com .

About 818 Tequila:

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 25 blind tasting awards across eight major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards. Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit www.drink818.com .

