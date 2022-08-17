SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Missfresh Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2022 - (NASDAQ: MF)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Missfresh Limited.

Shareholders who purchased shares of MF during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

DEADLINE: September 12, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/missfresh-lawsuit-loss-submission-form/?id=30889&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MF during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 12, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

