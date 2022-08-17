Seekr and Tony Robbins Join Forces to Fight Digital Misinformation

World-renowned entrepreneur and leading U.S. internet technology company sign multi-year partnership focused on media literacy to empower users to take more control over content they consume

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr Technologies Inc. , a leading internet technology and content evaluation company, today announced a partnership with entrepreneur and #1 life and business strategist Tony Robbins, to combat misinformation, clickbait and increase media literacy. Powered by AI, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine focused on revealing bias and misinformation instead of blocking articles and content.

Ninety-five percent of Americans believe misinformation is a major societal problem that has a direct impact on mental health, with 38% of Americans avoiding the news altogether because it impacts their mood, according to a recent Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll .

"There is so much noise and misinformation out there that now, more than ever, we need to consume reliable information, and to do that we must increase our media literacy," said Robbins, the author of six international bestselling books whose global digital footprint reaches people from every country represented in the United Nations. "I have found that Seekr makes it easier for people to access to reliable information by prioritizing source transparency and giving users more choice and control over retrieving information they can trust. Our ability as human beings to access and consume trusted and reliable information is priceless, and with that power there is enormous potential to change how we engage as a society for the better."

Through their partnership, Mr. Robbins and Seekr will develop a media literacy program to empower users to take control of the content they consume. The video-based educational series is designed to educate and coach those who want the knowledge and tools to help them better evaluate and think more critically about the world around them. Scheduled to start in early 2023, the program is free of charge and will offer ways to master every area of one's life through quality information.

"Seekr was born out of the need to give people more control and support them in making better-informed decisions about the content they consume online," said Pat Condo, Seekr founder and CEO. "The goal of Seekr is to improve people's lives, not just online but everywhere. Having a partner like Tony Robbins will help us amplify this message and, hopefully, generate a positive impact more quickly."

Seekr works by utilizing sophisticated data science and rigorous journalistic standards to determine the credibility and political lean of information, starting with the news. Using AI and NLP (Natural Language Processing) to analyze language and its context, the platform instantly scans articles for attributes such as Bylines, Subjectivity, Clickbait, Title Exaggeration and Personal Attacks, and weights these factors to create a proprietary Seekr Score, giving readers an objective, detailed understanding of what they're about to click on and read. Rather than blocking content in search results, a simple slider from 0 to 10 rates each article allowing readers to filter out articles that don't meet their desired threshold of quality. Seekr further increases transparency with its Political Lean Indicator that presents readers with five simple labels: Left, Left/Center, Center, Center/Right, or Right. The political lean labels can also be toggled on or off.

Seekr is an internet technology company that prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they reveal both bias and misinformation. Seekr utilizes an independent search index, sophisticated data science and rigorous journalistic standards to determine the quality of news articles and their political lean — .giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find trustworthy content in context.

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 NY Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and the nation's #1 life and business strategist. For more than four and a half decades using his warmth, humor and transformational power, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries worldwide through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars Mr. Robbins also is involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. He has been honored by Accenture as one of the "Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World," by Harvard Business Press as one of the "Top 200 Business Gurus," and by American Express as one of the "Top Six Business Leaders in the World." For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

