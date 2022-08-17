FlexGen Partners with SMT Energy on 100MW Energy Storage Portfolio in Texas

FlexGen to supply advanced battery energy storage systems for 10 SMT Energy projects in ERCOT

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGenPower Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage technology platform and energy storage solution provider, today announced it has signed contracts to supply advanced energy storage systems and FlexGen HybridOS™ software for SMT Energy's portfolio of ten energy storage projects in Texas. The projects will be certified to all four ERCOT checklists to provide the full range of ancillary services to the ERCOT market. The projects will come on-line in phases from Spring through Fall of 2023. The plants, rated at 10MW and 9.95MWh of capacity utilize the latest in liquid cooled energy storage technology to provide maximum flexibility.

"Texas consumers and businesses need a reliable energy grid that delivers power where and when it's needed—energy storage is the key to delivering that reliability. FlexGen is proud to partner with SMT Energy to deploy these advanced energy storage plants. Our experience in Texas is deep, these projects build upon our experience of our 350MW of storage currently operating in the ERCOT," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "FlexGen is here for the long haul—as part of this agreement, we're providing lifecycle services for the next 15 years of operation to ensure these facilities generate exceptional value for SMT Energy over the full life of the project."

"In this extremely challenging macro-environment, FlexGen has been an integral part of maneuvering this portfolio through various supply-chain and procurement constraints", noted John Switzer and David Spotts, Co-Founders of SMT Energy. "As we continue to develop our additional 1.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects in Texas, it is pivotal we continue to focus on medium-term equipment procurement, in order to quickly provide the Texas grid with resiliency and stability."

The 100MW of projects will improve the resilience of the ERCOT grid, enable integration of intermittent renewable energy, and improve the ability of the grid to balance load and supply in the region. FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy market. The SMT projects build on FlexGen's rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor-Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers. For more information: https://flexgen.com

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com

About SMT Energy

SMT Energy is a U.S.-based developer of distributed generation and utility-scale renewable and energy storage energy projects. The company is led by industry veterans John Switzer and David Spotts.The company relies on their deep experience, wide network, and strong problem-solving abilities to create above-market returns for investors and meaningful benefits for local and global communities.

