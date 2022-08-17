EXPOSING UGLY ABUSE IN ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL CITIES

Animal Outlook's undercover investigation unveils animal abuse horrors throughout Bay Area residential neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An investigation from Animal Outlook has unveiled abuse at live markets—markets where live animals are slaughtered, killed and sold—in and around the Bay Area in Northern California.

Photographic and video footage taken by the organization shows the horrific abuse inflicted on fish, turtles, frogs and other animals in these live markets, many of which are in close proximity to peoples' homes and in full view of children as they walk to school.

Animal Outlook is calling for stricter enforcement of existing anti-cruelty and protection laws for the cruelty documented. Cheryl Leahy, Animal Outlook's Executive Director, states, "We want the public to be aware that this type of animal cruelty is happening, both on massive factory farms and slaughterhouses run by multinational conorporations as well as right in our own neighborhoods—cruelty and suffering are standard fare across the board.

Although Animal Outlook's exposé shows the abuse at these San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose markets, this issue is a nationwide problem. Leahy continues, "There are literally hundreds of these markets and they are in nearly every major city from Los Angeles to New York and in full view of residents. We are shining a light on San Francisco to illustrate the national crisis."

The multitude of abuses uncovered in this video include fish, turtle and frog cruelty. Fish are bludgeoned before being dismembered and many are hit multiple times with clubs or the flat side of knives. Additionally, fish are swimming in overcrowded tanks surrounded by dead or dying fish or displayed in shallow trays with little water. Turtles are decapitated alive and soft shell aquatic turtles are kept in dry containers. Frogs and other amphibians and reptiles spend their days in plastic tubs, sometimes piled on top of each other.

Even though the vast majority of Americans agree that animal cruelty is wrong, these practices are allowed to continue under the veil of these live markets.

Animal Outlook is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to aid animals by strategically challenging the status quo of animal agribusiness through undercover investigations, legal advocacy, corporate and food system reform, and empowering everyone to choose vegan. https://animaloutlook.org/

