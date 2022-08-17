EOS Worldwide Makes Debut on Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that EOS Worldwide is included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's the 15th anniversary of Traction, the best-selling book by our founder, Gino Wickman," said EOS Worldwide Visionary & CEO Mark O'Donnell. "And in this milestone year, we are delighted as a first-time applicant to be named a top-growing company in America by Inc."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 not only have been successful but also have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide Integrator & President said, "Our big year continues with the upcoming launch of EOS One™, an all-in-one digital platform for tools, resources, and support for entrepreneurial organizations on their journey to EOS Mastery. EOS One also supports EOS Implementers with practice management and will continue to evolve as a critical training resource for the entire EOS Community. We are laser focused as an entrepreneurial business ourselves in providing exclusive resources and tools to entrepreneurs worldwide so they get everything they want from their business."

About EOS Worldwide

Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs all over the globe get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10–250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

More than 500 EOS Implementers around the world help entrepreneurial leaders achieve companywide alignment on their vision, gain real traction against that vision, and create healthy teams and culture through masterful EOS implementation. The 5 EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit eosworldwide.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Worldwide