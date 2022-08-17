Dover Fueling Solutions Collaborates with Bottomline to Offer a Complete End-to-End Fuel Management Solution

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industry, today announced its collaboration with Bottomline, a Dutch supplier of software, planning and transport services in the oil and gas sector, to offer a complete, end-to-end fuel management solution.

Bottomline's fuel logistics software package and services enable customers to schedule, execute, administer, track and analyze the transportation of fuel from depot to fuel stations and end customers, helping to reduce logistical costs and strengthen the supply chain. DFS's wetstock management services collect data to measure and monitor fuel tanks, offering protection against instances of loss by rapidly identifying the source and providing real-time analysis. Together, DFS and Bottomline will offer customers one aggregated fuel management solution that can save retailers 5-10% in costs through automated operations and result in increased visibility into the fuel supply chain and optimized transportation routes.

"As fuel prices have risen, the cost associated with fuel loss has never been higher," said David Crouse, President at DFS. "This collaboration helps safeguard businesses by serving as the missing link to a fully optimized fuel management system. We're excited to offer customers increased transparency into transport logistics and on-site monitoring and provide them with the tools they need to measure performance, identify gaps and automate processes."

"This partnership is an ideal collaboration for Bottomline," said Léon van Rijswijk, CEO of Bottomline. "We've been looking to expand our business offering on a global scale and were drawn to Dover Fueling Solutions' forward-thinking vision of taking fuel and convenience retail to the next level. Together we can ensure fuel is transported safely and efficiently – from when it leaves the depot to when it's pumped into the customer's car."

Bottomline was founded in 1998 and facilitates safe, efficient and timely replenishment of fuel tanks that store products such as gasoline, diesel, propane, LNG and LPG. The Bottomline software suite operates via a five-part application:

Scheduling – Forecasts fuel orders and automatically schedules onto available trucks.

Execution – Showcases approved and scheduled trips on truck drivers' handheld devices.

Confirmation – Reviews delivered fuel loads and forwards data to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for invoicing.

Tracking – Provides real-time management of trip status and truck locations.

Information – Measures and analyzes performance.

The Bottomline software suite is now available to DFS customers via the company's web portal interface.

For more information on DFS's collaboration with Bottomline to offer an end-to-end fuel management solution, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/newsandevents. For more information on Bottomline, visit www.bottomline.eu.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

