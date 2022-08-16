Nova to Participate in September Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that the company's management team will participate in the following in-person investor conferences in September:

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

In-person one-on-one meetings with Eitan Oppenhaim , CEO & President

Wednesday, September 7 th , at the New York Hilton

Evercore ISI Technology Conference

In-person with Eitan Oppenhaim , CEO & President

Thursday, September 8 th , at the Westin New York at Times Square. Fireside chat with Nova CEO & President is planned for 3:00 pm EDT on the same day.

Jefferies Israel Tech Trek

In-person one-one-one meetings with Dror David, CFO

Thursday, September 22 nd , at the David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout these conferences. To schedule a meeting, contact your Citi, Evercore, or Jefferies representative. Presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section on the company's website following the event.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical, and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information can be found at Nova's website link – https://www.novami.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses, and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances, or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail - investors@novami.com

Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com

