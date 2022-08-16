HERO COSMETICS CELEBRATES ITS FIVE YEAR BRAND ANNIVERSARY AFTER ANOTHER YEAR OF RAPID GROWTH

Best known for its best-selling Mighty Patch line, Hero Cosmetics celebrates five years as a leader in functional skincare & named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Cosmetics, a next-generation leader in functional skincare, is celebrating its five year anniversary. In just five years, Hero Cosmetics has accomplished rapid growth and launched innovative products that have changed the skincare industry.

Co-founded in 2017 by Ju Rhyu, Dwight Lee and Andrew Lee, Hero Cosmetics launched with one product and now, five years later, the brand has over 25 skus and annual revenue well into the nine figures.They have built a business with a rare combination of ultra high growth and strong profitability.

"Hero's success has exceeded my wildest expectations and is built upon bringing innovative, real solutions to a whole new consumer segment. We're just scratching the surface with where this brand can go and have big plans for 2023 and beyond," said Ju Rhyu, Co-founder, and CEO of Hero Cosmetics.

Rhyu, Lee, and Lee first launched with the Mighty Patch Original as a test on Amazon. Five years later, the Mighty Patch Original has over 100,000 customer reviews on Amazon and is consistently the #1 best-selling beauty product on the channel - a testament to the brand's cult-favorite status. Today, there are 7 varieties of patches, and a box of Mighty Patch sells every 2 seconds. On TikTok, #MightyPatch has over 160,000,000 views and the view count rapidly increases each day.

Beyond the meteoric success of the Mighty Patch, Hero Cosmetics was able to become the brand it is today because of its innovative solutions for acne-prone skin including Rescue Balm, a post-blemish recovery balm, Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen, a mineral SPF formulated especially for acneic skin, Lightning Wand, a daily brightening serum to help minimize the look of dark spots.

Hero Cosmetics has been ranked 132nd on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America. This marks the company's first appearance on the list, with Hero Cosmetics reporting an impressive 3,505% three-year revenue growth. This award follows a number of accolades for Ju Rhyu, who was honored as a recipient of a 2022 CEW Female Founder Award. Hero Cosmetics was also recently recognized on Women's Wear Daily's 2022 Power List with WWD sharing, "Talk about an apt name. After starting her business with a simple pimple patch, Hero Cosmetics founder Ju Rhyu has broadened her strategic vision to include a robust retail footprint and a "problem-solution" mind-set to conquering the skin care category." Since launch, Hero Cosmetics has won over 35 top tier editorial awards including Allure Best Of Beauty, Glamour Beauty Awards and Shape Skin Awards. "It's an honor to be recognized in the industry by leading publications such as Inc., CEW, and WWD. It validates what we're trying to do which is to help people reclaim skin confidence and the industry is taking note" shared Rhyu.

Hero Cosmetics products are available on herocosmetics.us and Amazon.com as well as at national retailers Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, and more. The brand has built strong partnerships with these retailers, where it has been rapidly expanding its assortment and shelf presence.

Hero Cosmetics is a functional skin solutions brand focused on acne-prone skin. The brand makes products for every type of pimple problem for anyone who's ever had a breakout. Hero offers a complete regimen for acne-prone skin which started with the Mighty Patch and now extends into a holistic skincare routine with products like Clear Collective, Rescue Balm, Lightning Wand, and Force Shield SPF. The products work to address the full lifecycle of breakouts. Hero provides your skin the tools it needs to fight on its own so you can take back control and reveal the hero inside.

