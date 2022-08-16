First International Bank of Israel Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net income of NIS 342 million

Return on Equity – 13.8%

BoD approved dividend distribution of 50% of net income

YoY growth of 24% in financing income from ongoing operations

Cost/Income ratio continues to improve reaching 54.8%

Management Comment

Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated: "The profitability of the First International Bank in the second quarter of 2022 reflects growth that comes from increase in the ongoing operations of the Bank, in a variety of areas, with an emphasis on customer wealth management and credit growth, while maintaining the stability of the Bank and an adequate risk profile. This, together with the continuation of efficiency measures, which allows consistent and gradual improvement in the efficiency ratio. The first International Bank provides optimal service to customers by means of both, its wide branch network, which is twice as large as the Bank's proportionate share in the banking system, and by means of the Bank's advanced and innovative digital capabilities".

Growth

The growth trend is evident in all core areas of activities of the Bank:

Interest income grew in the second quarter of the year by 21% year over year, financing income from ongoing operations grew in the second quarter of the year by 24%, year over year. Commission income increased by 6% year over year, due to growth of the Bank activities.

Credit to the public grew by 18.3% in the past twelve months (as compared with the corresponding period last year) and by 11.4% since the beginning of the current year, amounting to NIS 113,932 million. Growth in credit is seen in all fields of operation: the large business segment grew in the past twelve months by 39%, the middle market business segment grew by 33.4%, the small business segment by 13.8%, credit to households grew by 6.6%, and housing related loans grew by 15%. Credit to the public grew in the second quarter of the year by 6.1%.

Deposits by the public grew by 6.8% in the second quarter of the year compared with the first quarter, amounting to NIS 164,539 million. Since the beginning of the year, deposits by the public grew by 7.2%.

Profitability

Net earning of the First International Bank Group in the second quarter of 2022 amounted to NIS 342 million, as compared to earnings of NIS 322 million in the first quarter of the year, and earnings of NIS 404 million in the corresponding quarter last year, in which the Bank recorded exceptional credit loss income, on background of the exit from the Corona crisis. Return on equity reached 13.8%. In the first half of the year, net earnings amounted to NIS 664 million, as compared to NIS 708 million in the corresponding first half of last year, with return on equity reaching 13.3%.

Credit loss expenses amounted in the second quarter of the year to NIS 31 million, as compared to income of NIS 128 million in the corresponding quarter last year, representing growth of NIS 159 million. This growth stems ,mostly, from exceptional income that was recorded last year in respect of credit losses in the amount of NIS 114 million, representing the decline in the collective credit loss allowance, explained by improvement in the economic indicators upon exit from the Corona crisis. An increase in the collective allowance was recorded in the second quarter of the year following the growth in volume of performing credit.

The volume of problematic credit declined by approximately 21%, as compared to the corresponding period last year, and by 15% as compared to the end of 2021.

Efficiency

Cost/income ratio continues to improve reaching 54.8% in the second quarter of the year, as compared with 57.5% in the corresponding period last year. The Bank continues to implement efficiency measures, which include, inter alia, improvement and automation of work procedures, innovation in digital and the advanced use of data. All these allow consistent and gradual improvement in the cost/income ratio.

Operating and other expenses amounted in the second quarter of the year to NIS 662 million, a reduction of 3.2% as compared to the first quarter of 2022, and a rise of 1.5% as compared to the second quarter of last year. Maintenance and depreciation of building and equipment expenses decreased by 4.7% in the second quarter of the year in relation to the corresponding period last year, following efficiency measures employed with respect to the real estate assets of the Group.

Financial stability

Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank reached an amount of NIS 9,973 million. The Tier I equity capital ratio reached 10.15%, which is higher by 0.9% than the required regulatory ratio.

In accordance with the profit distribution policy adopted by the Board of Directors of the Bank, the Bank distributes a dividend at the rate of up to 50% of the annual net earnings. The Board of Directors of the Bank, approved today a dividend distribution of NIS 170 million, representing 50% of net earnings for the second quarter of 2022, this in addition to dividends of NIS 540 million distributed so far in the current year. The annual dividend yield as of July 31, 2022, amounted to 8.6%, the highest dividend yield in the banking system.

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES













Principal financial ratios

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2021











percent Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)(3) 13.30 % *15.1% 14.70 % Return on average assets(1) 0.73 % *0.83% 0.82 % Ratio of equity capital tier 1 10.15 % *11.70% 11.46 % Leverage ratio 5.02 % *5.51% 5.34 % Liquidity coverage ratio 125 % 137 % 128 % Net stable funding ratio (2) 134 %

**139% Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.60 % 2.60 % 2.60 % Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1) 1.80 % 1.60 % 1.60 % Ratio of fees to average assets (1) 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.80 % Efficiency ratio 56.60 % *58.2% 58.30 %







Credit quality indices





Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.05 % Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.55 % ***0.71% ***0.62% Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public 185 % ***239% ***244% Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1) 0.04 % - (0.01 %) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1) 0.06 % (0.30 %) (0.23 %)



























Principal data from the statement of income

For the six months



ended June 30,







2022

2021











NIS million



Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

664

*708



Interest Income, net 1,603 1,380



Expenses (income) from credit losses 31 (137)



Total non-Interest income 775 *866



Of which: Fees 755 711



Total operating and other expenses 1,346 1,308



Of which: Salaries and related expenses 815 800



Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 6.62 *7.06































Principal data from the balance sheet

30.6.22

30.6.21

31.12.21











NIS million Total assets

192,026

*173,075

180,470 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 56,305 56,673 57,370 Securities 15,349 *16,291 15,091 Credit to the public, net 112,811 95,191 101,164 Total liabilities 181,606 *162,774 170,033 of which: Deposits from the public 164,539 146,276 153,447 Deposits from banks 5,429 5,035 5,144 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,187 2,833 3,356 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,973 *9,880 10,003



























Additional data

30.6.22

30.6.21

31.12.21 Share price (0.01 NIS)

13,010

10,440

12,950 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 538 - 543

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

** Restated.

*** Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on nonaccrual debts instead of impaired debts.

(1) Annualized.

(2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021. Therefor no comparative data for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is stated.

(3) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel, beginning in 2022, the method for the conversion of return per period into annualized terms was changed, from exponential calculation to linear calculation. Comparative data have been restated.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

1,104

856

1,975

1,585 3,150 Interest Expenses 245 146 372 205 356 Interest Income, net 859 710 1,603 1,380 2,794 Expenses (income) from credit losses 31 (128) 31 (137) (216) Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 828 838 1,572 1,517 3,010 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income (expenses) (22) *75 12 *151 303 Fees 371 350 755 711 1,444 Other income - - 8 4 9 Total non- Interest income 349 425 775 866 1,756 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 401 402 815 800 1,601 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 82 86 163 171 340 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 28 25 55 51 105 Other expenses 151 139 313 286 606 Total operating and other expenses 662 652 1,346 1,308 2,652 Profit before taxes 515 611 1,001 1,075 2,114 Provision for taxes on profit 179 *216 348 *377 728 Profit after taxes 336 395 653 698 1,386 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 20 23 37 36 69 Net profit:









Before attribution to non‑controlling interests 356 418 690 734 1,455 Attributed to non‑controlling interests (14) (14) (26) (26) (50) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 342 404 664 708 1,405















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 3.41 4.03 6.62 7.06 14.00

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)

























For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year

Ended

December 31



2022

2021

2022

2021

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non‑controlling interests

356

*418

690

*734

1,455 Net profit attributed to non‑controlling interests (14) (14) (26) (26) (50) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 342 404 664 708 1,405 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (161) (7) (377) 4 27 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) 65 (20) 196 46 (24) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (96) (27) (181) 50 3 Related tax effect 32 8 62 (18) (1) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‑controlling interests, after taxes (64) (19) (119) 32 2 Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‑controlling interests (4) - (9) 1 - Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (60) (19) (110) 31 2 Comprehensive income before attribution to non‑controlling interests 292 399 571 766 1,457 Comprehensive income attributed to non‑controlling interests (10) (14) (17) (27) (50) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 282 385 554 739 1,407

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)





















June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets





Cash and deposits with banks 56,305 56,673 57,370 Securities 15,349 *16,291 15,091 Securities which were borrowed 289 32 845 Credit to the public 113,932 96,340 102,240 Provision for Credit losses (1,121) (1,149) (1,076) Credit to the public, net 112,811 95,191 101,164 Credit to the government 939 101 811 Investments in investee company 669 675 713 Premises and equipment 904 945 931 Intangible assets 300 279 300 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,880 1,307 1,709 Other assets(2) 1,580 1,581 1,536 Total assets 192,026 173,075 180,470 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 164,539 146,276 153,447 Deposits from banks 5,429 5,035 5,144 Deposits from the Government 570 435 960 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,187 2,833 3,356 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,412 1,440 2,038 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,469 *6,755 5,088 Total liabilities 181,606 162,774 170,033 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 9,973 *9,880 10,003 Non-controlling interests 447 421 434 Total equity 10,420 10,301 10,437 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 192,026 173,075 180,470

* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 109 million and NIS 79 million and NIS 79 million at 30.6.22, 30.6.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 283 million and NIS 353 million and NIS 333 million at 30.6.22, 30.6.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 337 million and NIS 382 million and NIS 641 million at 30.6.22, 30.6.21 and 31.12.21, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)





























For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2022 927 (231) 9,155 9,851 437 10,288 Net profit for the period - - 342 342 14 356 Dividend - - (160) (160) - (160) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (60) - (60) (4) (64) Balance as at June 30, 2022 927 (291) 9,337 9,973 447 10,420































For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as of March 31, 2021 927 (133) **8,701 9,495 407 9,902 Net profit for the period - - **404 404 14 418 Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (19) - (19) - (19) Balance as at June 30, 2021 927 (152) 9,105 9,880 421 10,301































For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited) 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax,

due to the effect of initial implementation* - - (44) (44) (4) (48) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following

initial implementation 927 (181) 9,213 9,959 430 10,389 Net profit for the period - - 664 664 26 690 Dividend - - (540) (540) - (540) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (110) - (110) (9) (119) Balance as at June 30, 2022 927 (291) 9,337 9,973 447 10,420































For the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

share-holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited) 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the period - - **708 708 26 734 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 31 - 31 1 32 Balance as at June 30, 2021 927 (152) 9,105 9,880 421 10,301

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)





























For the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non- controlling

interests

Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2020 927 (183) 8,397 9,141 394 9,535 Net profit for the year - - 1,405 1,405 50 1,455 Dividend - - (545) (545) (10) (555) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - 2 - 2 - 2 Balance as at December 31, 2021 927 (181) 9,257 10,003 434 10,437

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments – credit losses (ASC-326).

** Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

