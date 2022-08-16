CI Renewables Announces Partnership with Mayson-Dixon Companies

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its relocation of its headquarters to Baltimore, Maryland in June 2022, CI Renewables is pleased to announce its partnership with Baltimore-based Mayson-Dixon Companies.

CI Renewables is currently engineering, constructing, and commissioning solar projects for Howard County Maryland to be fully operational in 2022 and 2023, all with no capital investment by Howard County. In addition, several companies and institutions, located throughout the Mid-Atlantic states, are looking to CI Renewables to develop, build, and operate new solar projects totaling over 50 MWs in 2023 and 2024.

"Renewable energy is the future and if that future it to be successful, we need diversity and inclusion of everyone in the space," said Managing Partner, Josh Smith. "What Jayson Williams and his team have been doing in the development and construction space is critical and we want to work more closely with his company to open the doors for others." As part of this partnership CI will continue to develop and finance renewable energy projects in Maryland and at the same time work closely with the Mayson-Dixon Companies in bringing solar development resources and support for their current development projects.

In 2022, MD Strategic Consulting, a subsidiary of Mayson-Dixon Companies, was retained by solar executives from all over the country to help them create the "Renewables Forward" initiative focused on inspiring greater diversity, equity, and inclusion within the clean energy industry from the top down. Mayson-Dixon oversaw operations of this initiative until a full-time executive director was hired. This effort inspired Jayson Williams, Chief Executive Officer, to begin thinking about how best to further Mayson-Dixon's participation in the solar industry.

"I graduated with a minor in environmental studies from St. Mary's College of Maryland," said Williams. "This partnership with CI Renewables will allow us to create a more sustainable future for our company and our world and I finally get to use a part of my degree for something I have been passionate about since I was a kid." Williams intends to work with CI with the goal to make CI the most diverse renewable partner in Maryland while offering others the opportunity to follow in ownership, construction and supply opportunities.

For Josh Smith of CI, it is a homecoming. "I grew up in Maryland and I want to see it become the greenest state, but at the same time ensure that diversity increases in the renewable energy community," said Smith.

About CI Renewables: CI Renewables provides clean, renewable, cost-saving energy solutions to businesses, institutions, and governments. The CI team has more than a decade of experience developing and owning grassroots, utility-scale renewable power projects. CI Renewables provides a turnkey solution from feasibility, construction, financing, all the way through to operations and maintenance without any capital investment from its customers. With thorough knowledge and experience in securing the financial commitments necessary to make renewable energy projects come to life, regardless of the size, the CI Renewables team takes a quality-based approach to asset development while consistently achieving the highest standards in the operation of its renewable energy assets.

About Mayson-Dixon Companies: Mayson-Dixon Companies is a family of businesses that was originally founded in 2015 as MD Strategic Consulting, a public affairs firm that utilizes campaign-style tactics to tell clients' stories to achieve their missions. As the company grew, the founders' love of community organizing transformed into a passion for equitable community development. The company has since started complementary businesses such as Mayson-Dixon Properties & Development, Modern Builders, and Modern Suppliers, that, combined with MD Strategic Consulting, created the first turnkey community development firm that engages in neighborhoods, builds residential and commercial projects, solves complex supply chain issues, owns properties of all sizes, and thoughtfully brings investment partners into underserved communities.

