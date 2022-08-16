Chamberlain Coffee Raises $7M In Series A Funding Round To Support Brand Growth

Gen Z-Favorite Brand Known For Disrupting The Coffee Space Raises Funds For Further Expansion And Development

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the brainchild of Youtube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, announced today the closing of its $7M Series A funding round. The brand, which supports a new generation of coffee drinkers, has secured a cult-like following through its vast selection of offerings and promise of high-quality, organic coffee beans sustainably sourced from around the world and roasted in California. Since its creation in 2019, Chamberlain Coffee has quickly grown a loyal fanbase that has sold out products within hours of launch on multiple occasions. In deeply understanding their audience, the brand has been able to lean heavily on social engagement to create a unique connection with new customers and fans with each story and post, a strategy that has been a key driver for the brand's heightened success. This funding round will help the brand expand into new channels, and develop new and innovative products to further its mission of being an innovator in the beverage space.

"Chamberlain Coffee has grown exponentially since its inception, and this is only the beginning. In finding a group of investors for the brand who believe in and share our vision, we know Chamberlain Coffee will reach new heights and become the go-to coffee brand of this generation," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant.

Following immense achievements since the brand's establishment, Chamberlain Coffee's buzz has investors jumping to take a sip of their cup. The funding round is led by venture builder Blazar Capital who has supported Emma all the way in the coffee journey and the development of the business, the founders of Ole & Steen / Lagkagehuset, Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek, Founder of Grin, Brandon Brown and DTC expert Nik Sharma, and beverage industry veteran Ken Sadowsky.

"I created Chamberlain Coffee out of my passion for coffee and the community that surrounds it. I am still in awe of how many people share that same passion and have fallen in love with our products. To be able to grow this business, launch new products and work in this space every day is a dream come true. I am so thankful that we have been able to grow Chamberlain Coffee into the brand I dreamed it to be, and I can't wait for what the future holds." said Chamberlain Coffee founder and investor Emma Chamberlain.

Chamberlain Coffee's success has gone well beyond its direct-to-consumer model, reaching more customers than ever before. Recent launches include LA hot-spot Erewhon, national grocer Sprouts and digital delivery market Gopuff along with partnerships with top brands like Levi's, Swoon, OffLimits Cereal and Nutpods prove just that. The brand's success boils down to its modern, approachable and lighthearted take on the coffee industry, allowing fans to grow and evolve through each new launch and collaboration.

Chamberlain Coffee is available on ChamberlainCoffee.com , Amazon.com and at select retailers. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is high-quality, sustainably sourced organic coffee roasted in California, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. No pesticides, no BS. Available in single-serve bags, instant sticks, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha, Cocoa Grizzly Hot Chocolate, and recently launched Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

