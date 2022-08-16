Carewell Ranks No. 248 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in the U.S.

2022 marks Carewell's second consecutive inclusion on the coveted list

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, has been ranked number 248 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The annual list recognizes the 5000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America and 2022 marks Carewell's second consecutive inclusion on the list. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Carewell was founded as a trusted one-stop shop for caregivers after I experienced the lack of support available to the millions of family caregivers across the country," says Bianca Padilla, CEO and Co-founder of Carewell. "Our growth is fueled by our commitment to the community and as the number of caregivers continues to grow, we're scaling to meet those needs."

Carewell offers a wide assortment of expert-vetted home health and wellness products and a library of information to simplify the shopping process. At the core of the company's commitment to caregivers is its 24/7 customer support line. Available in English and Spanish via phone, email, or chat, Carewell's Caregiving Specialists can answer product and caregiving-related questions to help guide caregivers through their journey.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Carewell

Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fast-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit Carewell.com .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Carewell Media Contact:

Dora Williams

Public Relations Manager

Dora.Williams@Carewell.com

306-726-6585

