MOTION CELEBRATES FOURTH TRACK-TO-LEADERSHIP PROGRAM GRADUATES

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTION PT Group, a leading provider of comprehensive physical, occupational, and speech therapy, announced its recent MOTION Track-to-Leadership graduating class. The program is a self-development opportunity for employees to learn and enhance their personal leadership skills. More than 60 graduates of the program are in MOTION leadership positions today.

The curriculum, adapted from the NCHL Health Leadership Competency Model 3.0, reflects benchmarking against the best available evidence and thought leadership outside of healthcare, adapted to the unique healthcare environment. It provides a standard of leadership excellence, and translates it for improving professional development, organizational performance, health management education, and, ultimately, the health of the population.

"At MOTION we believe that complementing the technical aspects of our industry with the qualities of leadership that support our culture, mission, and values creates a successful, meaningful, and high-performance experience for both staff and patients alike," said Chief Clinical Officer, Mike Fox, PT, SCS. "We offer this program as a part of our overall training for employees with the goal of continual professional advancement for our staff."

The Track-to-Leadership program, available to employees across all functions at MOTION, includes accountability, communications skills, change leadership, interpersonal understanding, team leadership, talent development, organizational awareness, self-awareness and professional responsibility. Graduates of the most recent program represent varied levels of experience across clinical, administrative, and corporate functions. The program takes place over ten months and the fifth Track-To-Leadership class initiated in June 2022.

About MOTION PT Group

MOTION PT Holdings, Inc. (MOTION) provides physical and occupational therapy services through a network of 59 outpatient clinics across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maryland under the names of MOTION PT Group and MOTION Sports Medicine. For more information, visit www.motionptg.com.

