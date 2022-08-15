Droptop Challenger: Dodge Dealers Offer New Streamlined Process for Third-party Challenger Convertible Modifications

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge dealerships will offer an expedited ordering process for third-party convertible modifications for the 2022 Dodge Challenger through Drop Top Customs, the oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. The new, integrated transportation ordering process allows customers to place third-party orders and pickup finished vehicles through participating Dodge dealers. (PRNewswire)

Dodge dealerships offer an expedited transportation process for third-party convertible modifications for 2022 Dodge Challengers through Drop Top Customs

Drop Top Customs is the oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S.

Dodge dealers will arrange shipping of customer Challenger orders directly from Brampton Assembly Plant to Drop Top Customs to shorten build-to-delivery time

Drop Top Customs ships finished third-party convertibles to dealers when modifications are complete

Orders open at participating Dodge dealerships in the U.S. on August 16 ; program will also include 2023 Challenger model year

Expedited transportation process available for Dodge Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT models

Drop Top Customs third-party convertible option retails at $25,999 (final pricing negotiated and confirmed with dealer)

Additional ordering information, including warranty information, available through Drop Top Customs at DroptopChallenger.com

For complete information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, visit Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com

Dodge dealers are making it easy for 2022 Dodge Challenger customers to add a convertible top to the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.

Dodge dealerships will offer an expedited ordering process for third-party convertible modifications for the 2022 Dodge Challenger through Drop Top Customs, the oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. The new, integrated transportation ordering process allows customers to place third-party orders and pick up finished vehicles through participating Dodge dealers.

Dodge dealerships in the U.S. will begin taking retail convertible transportation orders on August 16, 2022. Convertible third-party modifications through Drop Top Customs will also be available for the 2023 Dodge Challenger when orders open for the new model year.

The new third-party Challenger convertible fulfillment process was announced at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, during the first day of the three-day Dodge Speed Week event series, which featured announcements and reveals of current Dodge muscle products.

"While we hit the throttle toward our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. "What better way to commemorate how far we've come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look. We may not upfit them, but those who want a convertible Challenger can get one faster, expedited from the factory to Drop Top Customs. Owners can order third-party modifications through our Dodge dealerships, and then pick up their finished convertible at the dealer once the vehicle is complete."

Dodge Challenger convertibles were offered as production vehicles for only two model years, 1970 and 1971. More than half a century later, Dodge dealers are helping customers order their dream convertibles through a simple, integrated transportation process. Customers will work closely with Drop Top Customs and their Dodge dealership to order the vehicle to fit their specifications. Dodge dealerships will schedule unmodified customer vehicle orders to ship directly from Stellantis' Brampton (Ontario, Canada) Assembly Plant to Drop Top Customs for third-party modifications, providing a more efficient build time and allowing owners to take the keys after completion.

Expedited shipment option to Drop Top Customs will be available for 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all Challenger SRT models.

Drop Top Customs has 46 years of modification experience, creating convertibles, including modern-era Dodge Challenger convertibles, that feature a fully hydraulic power top with structural reinforcements that reduce body flex while retaining interior space. Quality design, padded roof and heated glass rear window result in uncompromised comfort and provide sound and temperature insulation. More information on Drop Top Customs is available at www.droptopchallenger.com.

The Drop Top Customs third-party Challenger convertible-top option will be available at a retail price of $25,999 (final pricing negotiated and confirmed with the dealer). Additional ordering information, including warranty information, is available through Drop Top Customs.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Stellantis does not manufacture or distribute a Dodge Challenger convertible. Vehicle conversion is provided by an independent third party. The conversion is not covered by the new vehicle limited warranty that accompanies a new Dodge Challenger vehicle, and Dodge provides no other warranty for the vehicle conversion provided by the independent third party. Any third party modifications of Dodge Challenger vehicles performed by Drop Top Customs will only be made upon instructions given by an authorized Dodge dealer. Drop Top Customs is an independent third party. Drop Top Customs is not an agent or affiliate of Stellantis, and Drop Top Customs is not an authorized Dodge dealer. Stellantis is not responsible for Drop Top Customs products or services, including without limitation any modifications performed by Drop Top Customs on Dodge Challenger vehicles. Stellantis does not endorse Drop Top Customs or its products or services. Any vehicle modifications performed by Drop Top Customs have been performed on a third party basis. Stellantis does not warrant any work performed by Drop Top Customs. Stellantis disclaims all liability for any defect or damage caused to any vehicle by Drop Top Customs or for any claim brought by any person in connection therewith. Stellantis will not be responsible for any loss or damage to any vehicles as a result of any action or inaction by Drop Top Customs. Dodge Challengers are subject to limited availability. Please speak with an authorized Dodge dealer for additional details.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis