Carhartt Appoints New Chief Brand Officer

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's family-owned workwear brand since 1889, today announced the appointment of Susan Hennike as the company's new chief brand officer. Hennike brings more than 20 years of experience in global product marketing to Carhartt, throughout which she developed an excellent track record of growing some of the world's most well-known apparel brands. She will report to Linda Hubbard, Carhartt's president and chief operating officer.

As CBO, Hennike will lead the strategic development of multi-year brand strategies that position the company for sustained growth and profitability across matrixed business units. She will oversee and collaborate with Product, Brand and Strategy (PBS) – a team of nearly 200 associates across creative, marketing, product, and R&D, among other workstreams. Her vision for global brand building will help shape an inspiring experience for consumers and associates, while identifying new opportunities to advance the brand and preserve its heritage.

"Susan has an incredible reputation of growing emerging and established apparel brands across diverse audiences and reaching consumers creatively and authentically," said Hubbard. "Her vision will help shape Carhartt's future, improve the experience for all hardworking people and find new ways to reach those who have yet to experience Carhartt."

Hennike joins Carhartt from Bombas where she led the next evolution of the apparel brand's multi-category strategy and vision as chief product officer. Prior to that, she spent 12 years at HANESBRANDS, where she emerged as president of Champion North America. During her tenure at Champion, she led the athletic brand to double digit-growth, oversaw the development of its direct-to-consumer platform and drove all creative content and storytelling for the brand. She has worked with many other notable apparel brands throughout her career, including Victoria's Secret, Nike and Adidas International. Hennike earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in Ohio.

