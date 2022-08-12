EDCON & De University of Ethereum will host "Ethereum: a New Era" at CHASE CENTER

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCON, a non-profit annual global Ethereum conference and De University of Ethereum (UETH), a decentralized global educational platform initiated by the Ethereum community announced today that its interactive symposium, "Ethereum a New Era", will take place on August 28th at CHASE CENTER in San Francisco. This highly anticipated FREE event will be the first time Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum's core researchers and developers have come together in public to openly deliberate future plans of action and direction.

Ethereum: a New Era will bring attendees the opportunity to learn from and exchange ideas with the top minds of Ethereum. This event is open to blockchain enthusiasts as well as industry experts. The attendees will have unparalleled access to inspiring keynote speeches, panel discussions, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities.

Keynotes and panels at the event are set to address some of the most important questions from the community — from the process of PoS to consensus safety, layer 2 decentralization, blockchain regulation, and Ethereum's road to mass adoption.

"UETH is dedicated to helping all members of the community that are motivated to learn while also creating an environment that will foster the development of the future leaders of Ethereum," said Cy Li, the director of UETH. "We are thrilled to host this symposium in San Francisco and bring together the best and brightest of our community. With Ethereum entering the new proof of stake era and the amount of innovation it's channeling globally, there has never been a more important time for Ethereum and its core team members to come together and address the future of the blockchain."

