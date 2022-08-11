GoGold Releases 2022 Q3 Financial Results

Shares Outstanding: 295,518,506

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 where Parral generated $10.4 million in revenue (all amounts are in U.S. dollars) from the sale of 512,670 silver equivalent ounces.

"In the quarter, we continued to focus on our Los Ricos project as we advance Los Ricos South to a pre-feasibility study and continue with our drilling program at Los Ricos North," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Parral continues to produce for us, providing meaningful cash flow, despite the lower market silver price in the quarter, which contributes to the general and administrative costs and the Los Ricos exploration budget."

During the quarter Parral generated free cash of $3.7 million before working capital changes (Non-IFRS measure, see reconciliation in management's discussion and analysis as filed on SEDAR). Silver equivalent ounces sold increased by 15% compared to the March quarter end. Production is lower compared to the prior year as the project transitioned to a different zone in the tailings deposit at the start of 2022 which resulted in a lower stacking rate during the year so far to improve pad kinetics.

Highlights for the quarter ending June 30, 2022:

Revenue of $10.4 million on the sale of 512,670 silver equivalent ounces at a realized price per ounce of $20.26 per oz

Cash of $73.8 million USD

Production of 509,796 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 213,495 silver ounces, 3,081 gold ounces, and 98 copper tonnes

Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce of $13.17

At Los Ricos, the Company drilled 22,778 metres on the projects for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 26,030 metres in the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company capitalized $7.9 million to the projects for drilling, exploration and consulting for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year. This included $4.7 million at Los Ricos North and $3.2 million at Los Ricos South. The Corporation is continuing the engineering studies required for a pre-feasibility study at Los Ricos South and undergoing a 100,000 metre drilling campaign at Los Ricos North in 2022 with the focus on increasing ounces in Mineral Resource Estimates.

Following are tables showing summarized financial information and key performance indicators:

Summarized Consolidated Financial Information Three months ended Jun 30 Nine months ended Jun 30 (in thousands USD, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 10,389 $ 14,973 $ 29,578 $ 42,282 Cost of sales, including depreciation 7,962 8,754 21,402 25,190 Operating income 221 746 2,101 8,174 Net income (loss) 1,110 438 (382) 7,406 Basic net income (loss) per share 0.004 0.002 (0.001) 0.028 Cash flow from operations (1,190) 2,714 (7,467) 11,839

Key Performance Indicators1 Three months ended Jun 30 Nine months ended Jun 30 (in thousands USD, except per ounce amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total tonnes stacked 360,460 480,499 1,311,691 1,347,811 Recoverable silver equivalent ounces stacked 475,000 610,000 1,713,000 1,775,000 Silver equivalent ounces sold 512,670 563,401 1,357,826 1,706,560 AISC per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 17.73 $ 16.98 $ 18.11 $ 16.12 Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 13.17 $ 13.31 $ 13.29 $ 12.79 Realized silver price $ 20.26 $ 26.58 $ 21.78 $ 24.78 Metres drilled 22,778 26,030 63,694 60,885

1Key performance indicators are unaudited non-GAAP measures.

2Gold and copper are converted using average market prices.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, notes to the financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Company's website.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to GoGold has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Harris, P.Eng., who is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Cautionary non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income include "Operating income (loss)". These measures are intended to provide an indication of the Company's mine and operating performance. "Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital" is a non-GAAP performance measure that could provide an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flows from operations, and is calculated by adding back the change in non-cash working capital to "Net cash used in operating activities" as presented on the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. Per ounce measures are calculated by dividing the relevant mining and processing costs and total costs by the tonnes of ore processed in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" and "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" as used in this analysis are non-GAAP terms typically used by mining companies to assess the level of gross margin available to the Company by subtracting these costs from the unit price realized during the period. These non-GAAP terms are also used to assess the ability of a mining company to generate cash flow from operations. There may be some variation in the method of computation of these metrics as determined by the Company compared with other mining companies. In this context, "cash costs per ounce" reflects the cash operating costs allocated from in-process and dore inventory associated with ounces of silver and gold sold in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" may vary from one period to another due to operating efficiencies, grade of material processed and silver/gold recovery rates in the period. "All-in sustaining costs per ounce" include total cash costs, exploration, corporate and administrative, share based compensation and sustaining capital costs. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 10, 2022 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as presented on SEDAR.

