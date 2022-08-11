Bayer Showcases Leadership in Breakthrough Innovations and Sustainable, Tailored Solutions to Meet Global Challenges in Agriculture

Following strong second quarter results, Bayer's Fields of Opportunity Technology Showcase highlights cutting-edge technologies and pipeline solutions expected to propel farmer productivity, sustainability, and company growth.

Featured breakthrough innovations include Bayer's new herbicide molecule, the Smart Corn System featuring Short Stature Corn, and CoverCress™, a renewable cover crop offering growers increased opportunities for carbon sequestration and biodiesel production.

Showcase also includes recently launched, next-generation technologies such as SmartStax® PRO with RNAi Technology, Intacta 2 Xtend® and Xtendflex® Soybeans.

JERSEYVILLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer puts its industry-leading offerings in crop protection, seeds & traits, and digital farming tools on display today at its Fields of Opportunity Technology Showcase as the company continues to advance innovative products and services tailored toward the individual needs of growers around the globe. Following strong second quarter 2022 financial results, the event demonstrates Bayer's latest developments in a unique portfolio of solutions and technologies expected to power sustainable growth in the years ahead.

"Today we spotlight technologies designed to reduce agriculture's impact on the environment, increase food security and help farmers combat the continued pressure of climate change on our global ecosystems," said Rodrigo Santos, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG, and President of the Crop Science Division. "Bayer remains committed to providing farmers with the tools they need to be productive and sustainable stewards of their land, especially now as they navigate through current disruptions to agriculture's supply chains."

With an annual industry leading R&D investment of more than 2 billion euros in Crop Science alone, Bayer is advancing cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough innovations with a bold and ambitious strategy that will transform the future of farming and position growers for success in a rapidly evolving agriculture industry. The demonstrations and discussions in Jerseyville include:

ThryvOn™ Technology trials. Building on Bayer's legacy of contributions to sustainable cotton production through the Deltapine® brand's genetic advancements and Bollgard® brand's trait technologies, ThryvOn Technology will be the industry's first biotechnology trait that will provide built-in protection to the whole plant against key tarnished plant bug and thrips species. 2022 will see farmer trials increase to nearly 60,000 acres, bringing this biotech cotton trait one step closer to helping farmers more effectively manage insect pressure.



Following the company's recently announced increased investment, Bayer will highlight CoverCress™, a renewable oilseed and animal feed crop with an annual winter growth cycle allowing its use in between corn and soybean rotations. CoverCress™ will help deliver on Bayer's sustainability commitments and may open additional revenue streams for growers.

In addition to products yet to be launched, the company notes key updates on recently launched next-generation technologies. Growth across programs and products advancing in the pipeline include:

The launch of the next-generation technology Intacta 2 Xtend® offers a significant performance advantage for Brazilian soybean farmers delivering about 2.9 bushels more per acre compared to similar varieties on the market. Bayer leads the industry in protecting soybean yield against insect and weed pressure with the third-generation technology in Phase 3 and the fourth generation moving to Phase 1.





The company also reaffirmed performance advantages of critical fungicides such as Fox® Supra for soybeans in Brazil , expected to launch later this year, and Delaro® Complete fungicide in the North America corn market.





Additionally, Bayer is making progress in bringing the first new herbicide mode of action in the past 30 years for post-emergent control of weeds across all major row crops. Currently in Phase 3, the technology is showing excellent performance.





Bayer PRO Carbono , the largest carbon program in Brazil , is seeing impressive enrollment and excellent results. Participating soybean growers register carbon emissions 70% lower than the national average in Brazil and 80% lower than the global average, per ton of soybeans produced.



The Bayer Carbon program continues to develop across 10 countries., the largest carbon program in, is seeing impressive enrollment and excellent results. Participating soybean growers register carbon emissions 70% lower than the national average inand 80% lower than the global average, per ton of soybeans produced.

Increasing adoption of the number one brand in digital ag, Climate FieldView™, is now on more than 200 million acres in 23 countries around the world as Bayer continues to lead the digital transformation of agriculture. The next frontier of value creation is about more than bringing better individual inputs, but rather in digitally enhancing those solutions to optimize yields, create efficiencies and improve returns.

"Bayer's advancements in agriculture are incredibly powerful, scientific solutions designed for farmers of all scales in all geographies and are made possible through our continued progress in developing digital tools," said Bob Reiter, Head of R&D for the company's Crop Science Division. "We are putting insights by our plant breeders, data scientists, and agronomists on display here today. Through these tailored solutions, empowered by our digital platforms, we provide growers with the key to be as sustainable and successful in every part of their operation as they can."

